Jets CB D.J. Reed vs. Raiders WR Davante Adams: Key SNF Matchup of Top Dogs

There are a lot of ways for NFL offenses to change up their passing approach and for NFL defenses to alter their pass coverages. Receivers line up or motion to X and Z and slot and back again. Secondaries can stay straight left and right or mix it up or match a top corner with a top receiver.

Anything's possible when the Jets take on the Raiders in Allegiant Stadium on Sunday Night Football, but a key matchup that looks to be in the cards for this game will be Jets right corner D.J. Reed on WR Davante Adams, Pro Bowler, All-Pro and All-AR (Aaron Rodgers) first-teamer.

"A few guys you can tell really take pride in their work. I would say he's an artist," Reed told newyorkjets.com's Ethan Greenberg this week. "And by that, I mean he's just very technical with everything he does. Every step means something, he's very deliberate with his releases from the line of scrimmage. You can tell he watches film on the corners that he's playing. Even at the top of the route, he knows how to manipulate leverages, he knows how to create an illusion of going somewhere and actually going somewhere else.

"Obviously, he can catch the ball, he has decent size, he can run, he has decent speed. He's just an overall great receiver. That's the reason he's always at the top of the list every year when you talk about the best receivers in the league."

But Reed this year is A-number-one and top of the list as well. When the Jets' corners are mentioned, it's usually as Sauce Gardner and Reed as 1 and 1A. But Reed is No. 1 after nine weeks of the season, the top-graded cornerback in the NFL, according to Pro Football Focus.