Jets Defensive Starters Dazzle in Limited Action vs. Giants

Mosley and Whitehead stuffed a run up the middle for a yard before Quinnen Williams wrapped up Giants running back Matt Breida for a 2-yard loss. Taylor scrambled for 13 yards and a first down, but two plays later, after being flushed out of the pocket by Franklin-Myers and Quinnen Williams, Taylor flipped a pass down the left sideline where Carter was lurking in coverage to make a leaping grab.

"I really thought they played fast and violent," Saleh said. "The back end was sticky. I was really pleased with how the defense played especially in that first half."

The Jets' starting defense was done after eight plays. Carter finished with half a sack, an interception and a pass breakup.

Rookie defensive lineman Micheal Clemons and linebacker Kwon Alexander, expected to make regular defensive contributions come the regular season, also made notable plays later in the first half.

After pressure by rookie Jermaine Johnson forced Taylor out of the pocket, Clemons chased and cleanly leveled Taylor as he threw. At 6-5, 263, the Jets' fourth-round selection in April showed off his impressive ability to pursue the ball and finish plays.

"[Clemons] is just exactly what we saw in college," Saleh said. "That's what we were getting. He has lived up to exactly what we have expected. His mindset, his attitude, his effort, just everything about it was awesome. So, I'm really happy with where he is at. I have got a lot of respect for Tyrod, and I think he's going to be O.K. But regardless, just his mindset, the way he plays, he is absolutely relentless."

Alexander produced a highlight reel hit in the second quarter. On an outside run by Giants running back Antonio Williams, Alexander hammered him with his shoulder, prying the ball loose.

The Giants recovered the ball but CBS analyst Anthony Becht could not help but be impressed by the hit.