Jets Defensive Highlights vs. Bengals: Goal Line Stand Early, Shaq Lawson INT Late

Despite giving up four touchdowns, three of them on some patented 70-yard Bengals drives, the D made its presence felt early, midgame and late in meshing with the offense to fashion one of the most stunning outcomes of the NFL's first eight weeks:

■ White's first "incompletion" was a pass deflection/interception returned by S Jessie Bates to the Jets 1-yard line late in the first quarter. All the defense did was stonewall the Cincy offensive machine, turning Joe Mixon aside for a pair of 1-yard losses, then forcing Burrow into an incompletion and a fourth-down sack by Quinnen Williams. The last time the Jets faced 1st-and-goal at their 1 and goose-egged the opponents was in 2009 at New Orleans.

■ After Lawson's pick, the defense needed another stop to prevent the visitors from tying or going ahead in the final minutes. Consider it done as Marcus Maye tackled Mixon for another yard loss, then Burrow threw an incompletion and on third down was sacked by Sheldon Rankins. After a punt, the offense ran out the final 2:08.

■ In and around those clutch stops, the pass defense that was shredded by Mac Jones and the Patriots gave up some long balls but held the brilliant Chase to an unbrilliant three catches for 32 yards and a 2-yard TD.

■ Also in and around those stops, the run defense that was punctured by Damien Harris and the Pats rose up and shut down the Cincinnati ground game as Mixon managed 33 yards on 14 carries and the Bengals, who had been averaging 107 rush yards/game and 4.0 yards/carry, to season lows of 41 yards and 2.3 yards/carry.

"Brick was awesome again," head coach Robert Saleh said of defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich. "I thought the plan was awesome in that we wanted to keep it in front. We let one behind us in the second half, it was a good play design, we've just got to play it better. But I thought the guys did an unbelievable job executing, especially in the first half. 'Give us a blade of grass and we'll protect it' showed up in the first half. We got the turnover at the perfect time, they battled their butts off, didn't flinch, and were able to finish it off in the four-minute."

All a part of the education and maturation of this unit. Veteran LB Jarrad Davis, who had three solo tackles in his Jets debut after rehabbing an August ankle injury until returning to practice during the week, revealed what his and his teammates' showing vs. the Bengals said about where the Jets are and where they're planning to go.

"We're constantly, every day, trying to establish our standard, establish what we're going to be about," Davis said. "Coming out today, we just showed the heart that we have. ... A lot of us know what this has been here. I came from Detroit, so I knew what that was there. That's the biggest challenge, being able to hold yourself accountable and stick to that standard every day, not only when it's gameday but in practice, too."