Jets Defense Wasn't Perfect vs. Titans but Overall It Was 'Fantastic'

"And that was the big thing we talked about at halftime. We can't flinch, especially against a team of Tennessee's caliber."

Mosley, who had 13 tackles to give him three consecutive 10-tackle games for the first time in his career, explained how his unit remained unflinching despite Henry's steamroller 157-yard running day and some seemingly backbreaking receptions by second-year RB Jeremy McNichols.

"One of the things we talked about was no matter how many quarters it takes, how many minutes we've got to play, we have to play complementary football," Mosley said. "It didn't look great all the time, but when the offense needed it, they stepped up, when the defense needed it, they stepped up, when the special teams needed it, they stepped up."

One who loomed large in green and white was a player whom Jacksonville placed on the final-cut scrapheap a month ago. Quincy Williams, Quinnen's big bro, had some strong play behind the line against both the Patriots and Broncos, but that turned out to be only a prelude for his all-over-the-field showing Sunday. Williams' line: 12 tackles, one sack, one other tackle for a 6-yard loss, and even a pass defense.

"I got a lot of wonderful guys around me," said Quincy, who dedicated this game to his mother, who died of breast cancer in 2010, as part of Breast Cancer Awareness Month. "The only way I got to run around the field was because my defensive line kept me clean. And on the line is my brother, which makes it even more special."

Also in the front seven, ends John Franklin-Myers (sack, three QB hits) and Bryce Huff (1.5 sacks, three QBHs) were at times dynamic. And then there was the back end that Saleh referenced.

Javelin Guidry, who came in when Echols suffered a concussion late in the first quarter, racked up 10 tackles. CB Bryce Hall had a half-sack, which he shared with Huff when the two of them "Bryced up" Tannehill to end the first half. And for a defense that managed only four pass defenses — their lowest total after three games over the past quarter of a century — Hall led the way with three PDs of his own for the seven-PD pass defense.

In the final analysis, the Jets defense was very good at times, imperfect at others. But that was OK. Same for the offense. And as Mosley said, and Williams reiterated, it's all about complementary ball, which, if the Jets have started to master it, will help them through their next stretch of contests, beginning Sunday at London against Atlanta.