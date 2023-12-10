Jets Defense Has a Dominating Day in Raining on C.J. Stroud & the Texans' Parade

Job one for the Jets defense in the steady rain at MetLife Stadium on Sunday was to mess with C.J. Stroud, Houston's supremely productive rookie quarterback. And perhaps head coach Robert Saleh, D-coordinator Jeff Ulbrich and the rest of the unit ripped a page out of the ZZ Top playbook, the one with the often shifting song title, "I'm Just Looking for Some Touch."

"Credit to Brick, his staff, the players," Saleh said following the defense's domination in the 30-6 win over Stroud and the Texans. "Whether he was a little bit off or not, who knows? But I thought our guys were outstanding up front, applying a lot of pressure. I think we had five sacks on the day, just applying pressure, getting him to the ground.

"Their line, they do a really good job protecting him very well. We felt if we could just touch him a few times it might change it. So credit to the defensive line getting after it a little bit."

Touch him and change it they did. The Jets sacked Stroud four times before he left in the fourth quarter for the visitors' blue sideline tent. The back end, meanwhile, didn't intercept the young gunslinger, but they did defend 10 of his passes. They also reined him in for 1-of-8 passing and two sacks on third and fourth downs.

One of the most impressive numbers from the day: Stroud, who entered the game leading the NFL with 3,540 passing yards, was held to 91 yards, his lowest number of the season.

"We don't try to do it intentionally. That's just what happens," CB Sauce Gardner said of recent weeks when the pass defense hadn't been as unforgiving as it was on soggy Sunday. "If you know people are dominating you and they're coming in talking about how they're going to dominate Sauce and D.J. [Reed] and the secondary, we want to step our game up. We want to play at the same level regardless of who it is."

DL Quinnen Williams, who rose up from all the double teams he's faced this season to get one of the four Stroud sacks and a couple of QB hits, thought the secondary might be underselling itself as he spread the praise around.