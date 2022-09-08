Jets' Corey Davis Sharing Words of Wisdom With Zach Wilson

When they are not chatting, Davis has shifted his focus to Week 1 against Baltimore. He last played the Ravens in 2020 when he had 5 catches for 113 yards when he was with Tennessee.

"[The Ravens] are a strong team," Davis said. "They are coached well [by John Harbaugh]. They're polished, and they play hard. They have got some good DBs back there and good corners. They are all around good and they play hard. So, it is going to take a good game from us to go out there and do what we got to do to win."

With Wilson out, Saleh said Wednesday that former Ravens QB Joe Flacco will start for the Green & White in the opener. Davis is confident in whomever is under center.

"I am excited about it," Davis said. "Playing against his former team, Joe has been around the block a little bit, so it gives us confidence going out there knowing that he is a vet."

Last season Davis had 34 catches for 492 yards and 4 TDs in 9 games This season, he hopes to expand his role, starting in Week 1.