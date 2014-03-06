Jets Connections on College Hall of Fame Ballot

Also on the ballot is Mark Carrier, the Southern Cal safety who served as our defensive line coach in 2010-11.

And on the FCS Player Candidate ballot is Lee White, the Weber State fullback who was our No. 1 choice (17th overall) in the 1968 draft and so was around (although he played in only one game) in the Super Bowl season but then logged two more seasons backing up Emerson Boozer and Matt Snell in our backfield.

In all, the NFF lists 75 players and six coaches from the FBS and 87 players and 26 coaches from the divisional ranks on this year's ballot, which was mailed this week to more than 12,000 NFF members and current Hall of Famers.

The Class of 2014 will be announced in May from Irving, Texas, and they will be inducted at the 57th annual NFF awards dinner Dec. 9 at the landmark Waldorf=Astoria Hotel in New York City. The inductees then will be permanently enshrined in the new College Football Hall of Fame at a date to be determined in 2015. The new Hall, currently under construction, will open in Atlanta in time for this year's college football season.

Here are the bios the foundation sent around on the players who went on to contribute each in his own way to Jets history:

Bob Crable, Notre Dame, Linebacker: Two-time consensus All-America first-teamer in 1980 and 1981. … Set ND records for most career tackles (521), most tackles in a season (187), most tackles in a game (26). … Played in 1981 Hula Bowl.

Paul Crane, Alabama, Center/Linebacker: Two-way starter, earning consensus All-America first-team honors. … Member of back-to-back national championship teams. … 1965 SEC Lineman of the Year, helping 'Bama to consecutive SEC championships.

Tim Dwight, Iowa, Kick Returner/Wide Receiver: Two-time All-America first team, earning consensus honors in 1997. … All-Big Ten first teamer who placed seventh in 1997 Heisman Trophy voting. … Finished career as Big Ten's leader in punt return yardage (1,102).

Jumbo Elliott, Michigan, Offensive Tackle: Two-time All-America first team (consensus '87). … Two-time All-Big Ten first-team selection and member of 1986 Big Ten co-champions. … Paved the way for Jamie Morris, who had three straight 1,000-yard seasons.

Keyshawn Johnson, Southern California, Wide Receiver: Unanimous 1995 All-America first-teamer who ranked seventh in Heisman voting. …1995 Pac-10 Offensive Player of the Year. … Earned MVP honors in 1995 Cotton Bowl and 1996 Rose Bowl wins.

LaDainian Tomlinson, TCU, Tailback: Unanimous 2000 All-America first team and 2000 Doak Walker Award winner. … 1999 WAC Offensive Player of the Year who led TCU to consecutive co-shares of WAC title. … Holds 15 school records and is TCU's all-time leading rusher.

Mark Carrier, Southern California, Safety: Two-time All-America first-teamer (1988-89), unanimous in 1989. … 1989 Jim Thorpe Award winner. … Two-time all-conference first-team selection. … Led Pac-10 with seven interceptions in 1989.