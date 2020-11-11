Jets Claim CB Corey Ballentine

Giants Sixth-Round Pick Has Played in 22 Games in Two Seasons

Nov 11, 2020 at 04:35 PM
IMG_6717-greenberg-head
Ethan Greenberg

Team Reporter

AP20297726818426-ballentine-thumb
Chris Szagola/Associated Press

The Jets have claimed CB Corey Ballentine.

Ballentine (5-11, 196) played in nine games this season (two starts) and had 16 tackles for the Giants before he was waived Nov. 10. He was drafted in the sixth round out of Washburn last year and played in 13 games (two starts), totaling 26 tackles and 2 pass defenses. Ballentine, 24, also returned kicks for the Giants and has 19 returns for 447 yards (23.5 avg). In college, he totaled 118 tackles, 10 tackles for loss, 4 forced fumbles and 5 interceptions for the Ichabods.

