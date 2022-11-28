Jets-Chicago Game Recap | Mike White, Green & White Rebound, Maul Bears 31-10

White Off to Quick Start

The Jets' opening drive of the game was significant for many reasons. Knight made his Jets and NFL debut with a first-touch 16-yard reception. And that was one of six completions by White on the nine-play, 75-yard, 4:48 possession, with the last connection going to Wilson all alone in the end zone for a 7-0 lead.

That was the Jets' first opening-drive touchdown of the season and also their first in their last eight games against the Bears. Their last first-drive TD vs. Chicago: 1994 by RB Johnny Johnson, coming in, yes, the same game that Johnson later unfurled the longest non-scoring rush in NFL history, a 90-yarder.

After pregame rumors that backup QB Siemian wouldn't start due to injuring an oblique muscle in warmups, Siemian did indeed start and led the Bears on a scoring drive of their own but one that the Jets defense stopped on their 4, forcing the visitors from the Midwest to settle for Cairo Santos' 22-yard field goal.

White's second series didn't go as well as the first, a 3-and-out, and Siemian's second series went better than his first. In fact, the drive numbers were identical, nine plays for 71 yards. Except this one produced Siemian's 4-yard strike in the back of the end zone to WR Byron Pringle over the coverage of D.J. Reed on the second play of the second quarter for a 10-7 Chicago lead.

The Green & White got a little head of steam going as Elijah Moore took a catch-and-run from White 42 yards to the Bears 21. From there the Chicago defense rose up and the Jets set up for a 36-yard Zuerlein FG try.

Except Z-man never got his kick off because holder Braden Mann fumbled the snap in the rain, then appeared to fumble again with the Bears recovering and returning toward midfield.

Except ref John Hussey and his crew reviewed the call and saw Mann actually throwing an incomplete pass, not fumbling a second time. So Bears ball but on their 18. From there the Jets defense threw up its first 3-and-out stand of the game.

And White got the offense moving on its second touchdown drive, a four-play, 78-yarder that was crowned on Wilson's 54-yard catch-and-run to the goal line. That made GW the first Jet in franchise history to have two games of two-plus TD grabs in his rookie season.