Jets CB Look Ahead | 'Sauce & the D.J.' Heads to Year 2 After Smashing '22 Debut

Gardner and Reed Led the Kind of Corner Play Green & White Fans Enjoyed During Darrelle Revis' Heyday

Feb 07, 2023 at 08:30 AM
/assets/images/imported/NYJ/Lange_Randy-headshot.jpg
Randy Lange

NYJets.com Contributor

E_SS2_2067-reed-sauce-thumb
Table inside Article
Jets PlayerExp in '23GP-GS-DNP-IAD-ST-Total Snaps
Sauce Gardner2nd17-17-0-01115-92—1207
D.J. Reed6th17-17-0-01136-23—1159
Michael Carter II3rd17-6-0-0732-40—772
Justin Hardee7th17-0-0-00-367—367
Brandin Echols3rd13-0-0-369-224—293
Bryce Hall4th5-0-0-1215-58—73

Finished on Injured Reserve: Echols

Finished on Practice Squad: Craig James, Jimmy Moreland

Signed Reserve/Future Contract: James, Moreland

POTENTIAL FREE AGENTS IN '23

None

'23: Sauce and the D.J. Part II
Ahmad "Sauce" Gardner and D.J. Reed arrived from different ends of the NFL's acquisition spectrum and proceeded to meet in the middle and burn brightly as the Jets pass defense hadn't done since the heyday of Darrelle Revis. Gardner, the fourth pick of the draft, has already received a Pro Bowl nod, an AP All-Pro first-team berth and PFWA Rookie of the Year honors, with AP's Defensive DROY award not yet presented. Reed, signed as an unrestricted free agent, took a back seat only in number of awards but teamed with Sauce to form a superb CB tagteam combo week in and week out.

"Sauce is the ultimate strainer, him and D.J.," HC Robert Saleh said before the Vikings game. "They strain and they play very, very hard. ... I'll put our guys up against anybody."

Gardner, said GM Joe Douglas, whose personnel teams brought both to the Jets in the spring, said of Sauce, "He's the real deal. There's nothing fake about his confidence, his toughness, his anything. He's the genuine article, and I feel like we have quite a few guys on the team that are wired that way. And Sauce is definitely one of them."

And they'll be back for a second annual engagement for the '23 season, along with nickel Michael Carter II. The Jets' CB position has no players who can become unrestricted or restricted free agents in March.

Gallery | Top Images of Jets Cornerbacks During the 2022 Season

See the best photos of Jets cornerbacks during the 2022 season.

E_SS1_1140
1 / 50
E_SS1_2832
2 / 50
E_SZ1_3202
3 / 50
E_SS2_1250
4 / 50
E_SZ3_1956
5 / 50
E_DC106264
6 / 50
E_DC104372
7 / 50
E_DC1_3973
8 / 50
E_SZ3_2839
9 / 50
E_SS2_2850
10 / 50
E_DC104441
11 / 50
E_SS2_3358 2
12 / 50
E_SA104573
13 / 50
E_SZ1_5365
14 / 50
E_SS1_3762
15 / 50
E_SS2_8322
16 / 50
E_SZ3_2100
17 / 50
E_SA104549
18 / 50
E_SS1_1260
19 / 50
E_SA104497
20 / 50
E_SS1_2954
21 / 50
E_SS1_7871
22 / 50
E_SZ1_1530
23 / 50
E_SS3_3992
24 / 50
E_SA104372
25 / 50
E_SS2_1412
26 / 50
E_SS3_7944
27 / 50
E_SZ1_2540
28 / 50
E_SZ3_0432
29 / 50
E_SZ1_1116_1
30 / 50
E_SA104533
31 / 50
E_SS3_7943
32 / 50
E_SZ2_2569
33 / 50
E_SS2_7907
34 / 50
E_SS3_8270
35 / 50
E_SS4_7565
36 / 50
E_SZ1_1470
37 / 50
E_SS3_5751
38 / 50
E_SA_3118
39 / 50
E_SZ2_0863
40 / 50
E_600_0050
41 / 50
E_SZ3_0500
42 / 50
E_SZ2_1458
43 / 50
E_SS3_3806
44 / 50
E_SZ1_6023_1
45 / 50
E_SZ1_3169
46 / 50
E_SZ4_0441
47 / 50
E_SA103050
48 / 50
E_SZ2_1748
49 / 50
E_SS1_1188
50 / 50
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

'22: Quick Look Back
Gardner was precocious yet polished in posting his NFL-best 20 pass defenses that included four PDs at Seattle, back-to-back three-PD games, and his first two pro interceptions in the home wins over Miami and Buffalo. Reed joined in the productivity with 12 PDs and a pick, and the dynamic corner duo led the charge in limiting the receiving yardage for top WRs Stefon Diggs, Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle, Ja'Marr Chase and Justin Jefferson. Gardner and Reed were also always available as they both started all 17 games and put in more than 1,100 defensive snaps each.

Michael Carter II also missed no practice time and played in every game as an active nickel corner (eight PDs, two INTs). Echols saw time, much of it on special teams until his late quad injury ended his season early. Bryce Hall was inactive for 12 consecutive games and saw limited action in the other five after 17 starts last season.

The Jets came in third in the NFL in passing yards allowed, their best finish since placing second in 2012. Opponents' 80.5 passer rating was second-lowest in the league. The 38 completions of 20-plus yards was the Jets' fewest allowed since 2009 and second-fewest in the league in '22. All great omens for next season.

CB Trivia
Gardner was a double threat in the areas of pass defenses and tackles. To his league-leading 20 PDs, Sauce added 75 tackles, joining Marcus Trufant (2002 Seahawks) as only the second rookie DB since 2000 to record 20-plus PDs and 70-plus tackles in a season.

Related Content

news

Quincy Williams Said Jets 'Tore Defense Down and Started from Foundation' in 2022 Season

Veteran LB Says He 'Took Off as a Leader'

news

3 Takeaways | How Did the Jets Players Perform in Pro Bowl Games?

C.J. Mosley Shares Moment with Peyton Manning; Quinnen Williams Calls Games 'Super Competitive'

news

Social Media Roundup | Jets Take On the 2023 Pro Bowl Games

See Sauce Gardner, Quinnen Williams, C.J. Mosley and Justin Hardee in Las Vegas

news

Jets Mock Draft 3.0 | ESPN's Mel Kiper Projects Ohio State WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba

Pair of Ohio State Players End up in Green and White in Different Projections

news

Former RB Thomas Jones: 'My Time With the Jets Was So Great'

A Star on the Football Field Finds New Role in Movies and on TV

news

What Do You Expect From AFC East Teams Next Season?

Bills Enter Offseason Division Winner Three Times in a Row

news

Teams Announced for 2023 Pro Bowl Games Competitions

Sauce Gardner, C.J. Mosley, Quinnen Williams & Justin Hardee Scheduled to Participate in Several Competitions in Las Vegas

news

Jets LB Look Ahead | C.J. Mosley and 'Backer Mates Want to Keep Building

Leader in the Middle Is Coming Off Second Straight 150-Tackle Season and Return to Pro Bowl Status

news

Jets C Connor McGovern 'Coming Off Best Season' in NFL Career

Veteran Lineman Played All 17 Games at the Pivot for Green & White

news

Where Are They Now: Joe Kelly

Catch Up with the Jets Legend Originally Drafted by Cincinnati

news

Notebook | For the NFL, Two Offseason Events Have New Looks

Reimagined Pro Bowl Days in Las Vegas and a New Look Senior Bowl in Alabama

Advertising