Jets Place RB Breece Hall and OL Alijah Vera-Tucker on Injured Reserve

The Jets have placed RB Breece Hall and OL Alijah Vera-Tucker on injured reserve and both will miss the rest of the 2022 season. The Green & White also signed RB Zonovan Knight to the active roster and OL Myron Cunningham to the practice squad.

Hall (6-1, 220) sustained a torn ACL during the second quarter of the Jets' 16-9 win at Denver. He leads the Jets with 80 rushes, 463 yards and 4 TDs, including a 62-yard score against the Broncos that gave the team a 7-0 lead. The Iowa State product was named Pepsi Zero Sugar Rookie of the Week twice this season for his performances in Week 4 against the Steelers (66 yards, game-winning TD) and Week 6 against the Packers (20-116-1 TD). Hall, selected in the second round, ranks 10th in the NFL in rushing yards and 7th in scrimmage yards with 681. Amongst running backs with at least 25 touches, Hall's 6.88-yard average ranks second. His 218 receiving yards ranks second on the Jets. He has 19 catches and 1 TD.

Vera-Tucker (6-5, 308) tore his triceps during the Jets' 16-9 Week 7 win over the Broncos. After playing 16 games at LG as a rookie in 2021, he switched to right guard in the offseason when the team signed Pro Bowl LG Laken Tomlinson and started the first three games at that spot. In Week 4, Vera-Tucker started at LT, where he played all 6 games as a senior at USC, because of injuries to the offensive line. He then shifted to RT and lined up there in victories over the Dolphins, Packers and Broncos. Vera-Tucker took 432 snaps this season in 7 games after leading the Green & White with 1,026 snaps in 16 games last season.

Knight (5-11, 210) was released by the team Sept. 5 and signed to the practice squad the next day. He first signed with the Green & White as an undrafted free agent out of N.C. State in May and led the team with 141 kick return yards on five attempts in three preseason games. He also rushed for 53 yards on 15 carries (3.5 avg) and 1 TD. Knight ran for at least 745 yards in each of his three seasons for the Wolfpack, totaling 2,286 yards and 18 rushing touchdowns on 419 carries. He finished No. 1 in school history with 5.45 rushing yards per attempt and 29.8 yards per kickoff return.