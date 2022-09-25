Jets-Bengals Game Recap | No Miracle Comeback in 27-12 Loss to Cincinnati

First Half: Bengals Flip Their Script

Both teams scored on their opening drives. The Bengals went 75 yards on 11 plays to open a 7-0 lead on Burrow's scramble and toss to Perine for a 12-yard score just 5:25 into the game.

The Jets answered with their own opening drive to the Cincinnati 30, stalling, and then bringing on Zuerlein for his second field goal of 50-plus yards in back-to-back games, this one from 50 on the nose to cut the Jets' early deficit to 7-3.

On Cincy's second series, outstanding Chase committed an unforced fumble after a reception, with LB C.J. Mosley pouncing on the loose ball at the Bengals 43. This Jets got a little closer to the goal line before halting, so Zuerlein came on once again, this time for a 40-yard FG to cut the Jets' deficit to 7-6 late in the opening frame.

But a John Franklin-Myers roughing call of Burrow on third-and-9 extended the visitors' next drive, then on their next third down, Burrow beat the Jets' blitz to hit Boyd, who then bounced off tackle attempts by Jordan Whitehead and Michael Carter II for a 56-yard catch-and-run score on the last play of the first quarter to open the Bengals' lead back to 14-6.

After opening their first two games with 17-6 deficits, the Stripes were suddenly on top by a touchdown, with more to come.

The second quarter was more of the same for a Bengals reawakening as they moved 71 yards to the Jets 4, then Burrow found Chase for what was ruled fourth-and-goal at the 1-yard line. But Jets HC Robert Saleh challenged the ruling and referee Jerome Boger overturned the call into an incompletion. The Bengals settled for Evan McPherson's 22-yard FG and a 17-6 lead midway through the second quarter.

Then the visitors capitalized again following a Flacco interception by LB Logan Wilson into Jets territory with McPherson's 43-yard FG and a 20-6 lead with 5:28 left in the first half The 14-point advantage was the Bengals' largest at any point in the last 13 Jets home games in this series, one of many indications that this game was not going the Jets way.