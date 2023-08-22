Jets Announce Partnership with Sportsbreaks.com, a United Kingdom Based Global Sports Travel Business

The agreement between The New York Jets and Sportsbreaks.com, a global sports travel business based in Manchester, England, who offers ticket-inclusive packages to many of the world's top sporting events, makes the company an official partner of the NFL club in the United Kingdom. This partnership will allow New York Jets fans in the UK to watch their favorite team at MetLife Stadium while seeing the sights of New York.

"We're excited to partner with Sportsbreaks.com to give our international fans a unique opportunity to enjoy the Jets gameday experience at MetLife Stadium," said Ian Lasher, Jets SVP, Corporate Partnerships. "Partnering with Sportsbreaks.com, a business with a wealth of knowledge in the sports travel industry, allows us to continue reaching and impacting our fans across the globe. We pride ourselves in bridging the gap with our passionate fanbase in the United Kingdom, expanding our partnerships worldwide, and giving our fans access to New York Jets experience."

In connection with the UK fan gameday packages, the partnership includes Sportsbreaks.com sponsorship of the Jets in UK digital Fan Hub which includes team information, event updates, exclusive content, and promotional giveaways for UK-based Jets fans. Both Sportsbreaks.com and the Jets will collaborate to engage all of the team's fans in the UK with digital programmatic advertising and posts on Jets UK social media channels (@NYJetsinUK on X, @NewYorkJetsinUK on Instagram). This partnership builds upon Sportsbreaks.com's existing relationship with NFL UK where it offers official ticket and hotel breaks to the NFL London Games.

"We are proud of our longstanding relationship with the NFL and as the Sportsbreaks.com brand continues to grow, we are excited to develop relationships with its teams, starting with the Jets," said Sportsbreaks.com Managing Director, Rob Slawson. "From the outset, we were excited by the New York Jets plans to engage with and grow their UK fanbase as part of the NFL's Global Markets Program. We look forward to supporting these plans and providing Jets fans with an opportunity to watch their team at MetLife Stadium in the years to come. New York is already one of the world's most in-demand tourist destinations but throw in the chance to watch the Jets at MetLife Stadium and I can't think of many better weekends for a football fan." For UK fan gameday packages to New York Jets games via Sportsbreaks.com, visit sportsbreaks.com/NFL/New-York-Jets

The Jets were awarded international marketing rights to the United Kingdom in 2022 as part of the NFL's Global Markets Program initiative. The initiative provided all 32 NFL clubs the right to pursue and bid on international markets with the goal of globally expanding the game of American football.