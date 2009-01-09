 Skip to main content
Jets' All-Time Punters

Jan 09, 2009 at 07:42 AM

 Player Yrs. Span No. Yds. Gros   Net TB I20 Lg B
 Silvestri, Don 2 1995-96 5 238 47.6 33.6 1 0 61 0
 Parks, Tommy 1 2001 5 238 47.6 22.6 1 1 56 0
 Turner, Bake 7 1963-69 2 89 44.5 .... ... ... 46 0
 Atkins, Billy 2 1962-63 22 969 44.0 .... ... ... 63 1
 Dorow, Al 2 1960-61 6 264 44.0 .... ... ... 56 0
 Graham, Ben 4 2005-08 226 9876 43.7 37.4 24 69 69 2
 Tupa, Tom 3 1999-2001 231 9948 43.1 34.6 27 64 70 0
 Hodges, Reggie 1 2008- 44 1884 42.8 35.5 5 14 61 1
 Johnson, Curley 8 1961-68 534 22718 42.5 .... ... ... 73 4
 Hansen, Brian 5 1994-98 359 15218 42.4 34.6 37 87 69 2
 Kidd, John 1 1998 28 1166 41.6 36.9 2 8 57 0
 Kapinos, Jeremy 1 2007 5 208 41.6 36.4 1 2 48 0
 Hall, John 6 1997-2002 5 206 41.2 35.2 0 2 57 0
 Turk, Matt 1 2002 63 2584 41.0 34.9 9 13 65 0
 O'Neal, Steve 4 1969-72 256 10350 40.4 .... ... ... 98 2
 Green, Johnny 2 1962-63 3 121 40.3 .... ... ... 55 0
 Ramsey, Chuck 8 1977-84 553 22128 40.0 33.1 63 125 79 4
 Carrell, Duane 2 1976-77 95 3775 39.7 31.9 7 15 72 0
 Gallery, Nick 1 1998 6 238 39.7 33.3 0 2 49 0
 Aguiar, Louie 3 1991-93 210 8320 39.6 35.6 17 56 71 0
 Prokop, Joe 3 1988-90 231 9099 39.4 34.8 17 73 76 0
 Jennings, Dave 3 1985-87 223 8775 39.3 34.9 20 62 66 0
 Pope, Daniel 1 2001 4 153 38.3 36.3 0 2 47 0
 Gowin, Toby 1 2004 80 3057 38.2 33.5  8 22 58 0
 Paulson, Dainard 6 1961-66 3 113 37.7 .... ... ... 48 0
 Stryzinski, Dan 1 2003 71 2655 37.4 31.3 4 22 55 1
 Sapienza, Rick 1 1960 8 299 37.4 .... ... ... ... 0
 Fagan, Julian 1 1973 74 2744 37.1 .... ... ... 58 2
 Pagliei, Joe 1 1960 48 1779 37.1 .... ... ... ... 0
 Gantt, Greg 2 1974-75 134 4845 36.2 .... ... ... 71 3
 Wren, Junior 1 1961 8 271 33.9 .... ... ... 53 0
 O'Connor, Tom 1 1987 18 602 33.4 28.9 1 2 47 0
 Pennington, Chad 8 2000-07 1 29 29.0 29.0 0 1 29 0
 O'Brien, Ken 9 1984-92 1 23 23.0 11.0 0 0 23 0
 Nugent, Mike 4 2005- 1 18 18.0 18.0 0 1 18 0
 Leahy, Pat 18 1974-91 1 12 12.0 12.0 0 0 12 0

