Jets Activate WR Denzel Mims, OL Cameron Clark from Injured Reserve

The Jets have activated WR Denzel Mims and OL Cameron Clark from injured reserve. The team also elevated K/P Sergio Castillo and LB Bryce Hager from the practice squad to the active roster for Sunday's game against the Bills.

Mims (6-3, 207) was designated to return to practice Oct. 14. He was placed on IR on Sept. 15 with a hamstring injury, which caused him to miss the first five games. Mims, a second-round pick in 2020, totaled 186 catches for 2,925 yards and 18 TDs in 49 games (36 starts) at Baylor. He recorded a 4.38-second 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine.

Clark (6-4, 308) was placed on injured reserve on Sept. 7 and was designated to return to practice Oct. 14. He missed time in training camp because of a shoulder injury, then hurt his knee in the final days of camp. Clark, a fourth-round pick out of Charlotte, started 25 games at left tackle for the 49ers between 2018-19.

Castillo (5-11, 184) signed with the Green & White's practice squad on Oct. 14. He played for the BC Lions of the Canadian Football League and was a CFL All-Star in 2019. He played in 38 games in the CFL, and averaged 44.4 yards per punt and converted on 87% of his field goals with a long on 57. He also played with two teams in the Alliance of American Football in 2019.