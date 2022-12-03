Transactions

Jets Activate T George Fant, Place T Cedric Ogbuehi on Injured Reserve

The Green & White Also Elevate LB Hamsah Nasirildeen to the Active Roster for Week 13

Dec 03, 2022 at 04:51 PM
The Jets have activated T George Fant off injured reserve and placed T Cedric Ogbuehi on IR. The team also elevated LB Hamsah Nasirildeen from the practice squad to the active roster for Sunday's game against the Vikings.

Fant (6-5, 322) was placed on injured reserve Sept. 27 and returned to practice Nov. 23. He played 15 games in 2021, 14 of which came at left tackle before he was placed on injured reserve with a knee injury. He started training on the physically unable to perform list and was activated July 27. He signed with the Jets in 2020 and started 14 games at RT. Fant originally signed with the Seahawks as an undrafted free agent in 2016 out of Western Kentucky and played his first four seasons in Seattle. He's played in 78 games (56 starts).

Ogbuehi (6-5, 310) signed with the Jets Sept. 27 from the Texans practice squad. He's appeared in five games with the Green & White and started four, taking 221 snaps. He sustained a groin injury last week against the Bears. Ogbuehi was originally a first-round pick out of Texas A&M in 2015 and played with the Bengals his first four seasons in the NFL before stints with the Jaguars (2019) and Seahawks (2021) and Ravens (2021). He's started in 34 of the 65 games he's played in.

Nasirildeen (6-3, 215) was elevated in Week 4 and Week 5 this season. He took 34 special teams snaps and 1 defensive snap. A sixth-round pick out of Florida State in 2021, he had 10 tackles and took 60 defensive snaps in 12 games last season as a rookie. Nasirildeen also took 224 snaps on special teams.

