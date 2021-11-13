Jets Activate P Braden Mann, OL Conor McDermott; Place OL Chuma Edoga on IR

The Jets have activated P Braden Mann and OL Conor McDermott from injured reserve. The team also placed OL Chuma Edoga on injured reserve and elevated four players from the practice squad to the active roster for Sunday's game against the Bills -- TE Kenny Yeboah, FB Nick Bawden, DE Hamilcar Rashed and DE Ronnie Blair.

Mann (5-11, 198) was designated to return to practice Oct. 27. He sustained a left knee injury in Week 1 and was placed on injured reserve Sept. 14. He had 1 punt against the Panthers for 56 yards. A sixth-round pick out of Texas A&M in 2020, Mann played in 16 games last year and averaged 43.9 yards per punt with a long of 60.

McDermott (6-8, 305) was designated to return to practice earlier this week. He sustained a knee injury against the Packers in the preseason and was placed on injured reserve Sept. 1. He appeared in 15 games in 2020 and took 125 snaps (22.2%). Originally drafted by the Patriots in the sixth round in 2017 out of UCLA, McDermott didn't make the initial 53-man roster and was claimed by the Bills before joining the Jets. He's appeared in 30 games (3 starts) in four seasons.

Edoga (6-3, 308) appeared in three games for the Jets this season. A third-round pick out of USC in 2019, he's played in 22 games (12 starts) and taken 1,424 snaps on offense.

Yeboah (6-3, 250), who was elevated for a Week 5 game against the Falcons in London, took 5 special teams snaps. He originally signed with the Jets as an undrafted free agent out of Mississippi in May. He had 2 TDs in the preseason including a 49-yard Hail Mary in the finale against the Eagles as time expired and led the Jets with 106 yards receiving in the preseason. Last season for the Rebels, Yeboah ranked fourth in the nation among tight ends with 65.5 receiving yards per game and 19.41 yards per receptions.

Bawden (6-2, 245) signed with the Green & White's practice squad Sept. 23. He was most recently with the Lions and was waived on June 3. Originally Detroit's seventh-round pick in 2018 out of San Diego State, he missed his rookie season after tearing his ACL in OTAs and battled injuries in 2019 and 2020. Bawden began his collegiate career as a quarterback, starting two games for the Aztecs, before switching to fullback after his freshman season. He helped block for the NCAA's leading rushers in back-to-back years in Donnel Pumphrey and Rashaad Penny, who each ran for more than 2,000 yards. Bawden also had 30 receptions, 240 yards and 1 touchdown.

Rashed (6-2, 251) signed with the Jets as an undrafted free agent out of Oregon State in May and spent the summer with the team. He was a final cut and re-signed to the practice squad. In 43 games with the Beavers, Rashed made 28 starts and ranks sixth in school history with 36 tackles for loss and 16.5 sacks. He was a first-team All-American in 2019 (14 sacks, 22.5 TFLs).