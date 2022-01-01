Jets Activate CB Bryce Hall; Elevate 4 for Sunday's Game vs. Buccaneers

The Jets have activated CB Bryce Hall from the reserve/Covid list and elevated DE Ronnie Blair, TE Dan Brown, WR D.J. Montgomery and CB Lamar Jackson for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers.

Hall (6-1, 202) was placed on the reserve/Covid list earlier this week. He's started all 15 games for the Green & White and leads the team with 14 pass defenses. A fifth-round pick out of Virginia in 2020, he has 66 tackles, 2 QB hits and 0.5 sacks. Hall has taken the most snaps on defense with 1,014.

Blair (6-4, 270) was elevated for each of the past six games. He has 21 tackles and 1 sack on 204 defensive snaps this season. He signed with the Jets in June, was a final cut and then added to the practice squad. Waived by the 49ers in March, Blair was drafted by San Francisco in the fifth round in 2016 out of Appalachian State.

Brown (6-5, 247) was elevated for each of the last four games after he re-joined the team Nov. 30. He's taken 26 snaps on offense and 225 on special teams this season with the Green & White. He was traded to the Chiefs Nov. 2 in exchange for OL Laurent Duvernay-Tardif and was released Nov. 20. Brown has totaled 9 catches, 103 yards and 1 touchdown in 39 games (6 starts) for the Green & White and also taken 780 snaps on special teams. He first signed with the Ravens as an undrafted free agent out of James Madison in 2015.

Montgomery (6-1, 201) joined the Jets in August 2020 and was elevated for Week 14 against the Saints and Week 16 against the Jaguars. He's taken 47 snaps on offense and eight on special teams. He spent last season on the practice squad and had 3 catches this preseason before he was a final cut. Montgomery joined the Browns as an undrafted free agent in 2020 out of Austin Peay. He had 5 catches, 124 yards and 1 TD with Cleveland in the preseason but was placed on IR with a hamstring injury.