Jets Activate Alijah Vera-Tucker, Laurent Duvernay-Tarif, John Franklin-Myers and Ashtyn Davis

The Jets have activated LG Alijah Vera-Tucker, OL Laurent Duvernay-Tardif, DE John Franklin-Myers and S Ashtyn Davis ahead of Sunday's game against the visiting Tampa Bay Buccaneers. WR Vyncint Smith and DE Hamilcar Rashed have been restored to the practice squad, and the team released S Elijah Benton and WR Isaiah Zuber from the P-squad.

Vera-Tucker and Duvernay-Tardif missed last Sunday's game against the Jaguars. Vera-Tucker, the No. 14 overall pick in 2021, ranks second on the team with 919 snaps. GM Joe Douglas traded for Duvernay-Tardif in November and he has started games in Weeks 11-15 before missing last week's game.

Franklin-Myers (6-4, 288) is tied with Quinnen Williams for the team lead with 6 sacks. In 14 games this season, JFM has 32 tackles, 6 tackles for loss, 1 forced fumble, 1 pass defense and 1 interception. He missed the Week 16 game against the Jaguars while Folorunso Fatukasi, who was activated on Wednesday, missed the last two games. Franklin-Myers' 613 snaps on defense leads the defensive line while Fatukasi ranks fifth with 482.

Davis (6-1, 200) has appeared in 11 games (nine starts) this season. He has 57 tackles this season, 2 interceptions, 3 forced fumbles and 3 pass 9. He also has a half-sack. He ranks fourth on defense with 657 defensive snaps.

Smith (6-3, 202) was elevated for the game against the Saints and Dolphins. He's taken 24 snaps on both offense and special teams. He re-signed with the Jets in March and was a final cut before joining the practice squad after playing in seven games for the Green & White last season.

Rashed (6-4, 235) signed with the team in May as an undrafted free agent out of Oregon State. He was a final cut and signed with the team's practice squad. He was elevated for the Week 10 game against the Bills and took 16 snaps on defense as well as 2 on special teams.

Benton (6-1, 205) joined the practice squad on Dec. 8 after stints with the Seahawks and Patriots earlier this season. He originally signed with the Browns in 2020 as an undrafted free agent out of Liberty and played in 1 game last season.