Jets Activate Alijah Vera-Tucker, Laurent Duvernay-Tarif, John Franklin-Myers and Ashtyn Davis

The Jets have activated LG Alijah Vera-Tucker, OL Laurent Duvernay-Tardif, DE John Franklin-Myers and S Ashtyn Davis ahead of Sunday's game against the visiting Tampa Bay Buccaneers. WR Vyncint Smith and DE Hamilcar Rashed have been restored to the practice squad, and the team released S Elijah Benton and WR Isaiah Zuber from the P-squad.
Vera-Tucker and Duvernay-Tardif missed last Sunday's game against the Jaguars. Vera-Tucker, the No. 14 overall pick in 2021, ranks second on the team with 919 snaps. GM Joe Douglas traded for Duvernay-Tardif in November and he has started games in Weeks 11-15 before missing last week's game.
Franklin-Myers (6-4, 288) is tied with Quinnen Williams for the team lead with 6 sacks. In 14 games this season, JFM has 32 tackles, 6 tackles for loss, 1 forced fumble, 1 pass defense and 1 interception. He missed the Week 16 game against the Jaguars while Folorunso Fatukasi, who was activated on Wednesday, missed the last two games. Franklin-Myers' 613 snaps on defense leads the defensive line while Fatukasi ranks fifth with 482.
Davis (6-1, 200) has appeared in 11 games (nine starts) this season. He has 57 tackles this season, 2 interceptions, 3 forced fumbles and 3 pass 9. He also has a half-sack. He ranks fourth on defense with 657 defensive snaps.
Smith (6-3, 202) was elevated for the game against the Saints and Dolphins. He's taken 24 snaps on both offense and special teams. He re-signed with the Jets in March and was a final cut before joining the practice squad after playing in seven games for the Green & White last season.
Rashed (6-4, 235) signed with the team in May as an undrafted free agent out of Oregon State. He was a final cut and signed with the team's practice squad. He was elevated for the Week 10 game against the Bills and took 16 snaps on defense as well as 2 on special teams.
Benton (6-1, 205) joined the practice squad on Dec. 8 after stints with the Seahawks and Patriots earlier this season. He originally signed with the Browns in 2020 as an undrafted free agent out of Liberty and played in 1 game last season.
Zuber (6-0, 190) signed with the Green & White's P-squad on Dec. 22. He was most recently with the Browns practice squad after he originally signed with the Patriots as an undrafted free agent out of Mississippi State in 2020. He played in four games with New England last season and had 2 receptions for 29 yards in addition to 2 rushes for 21 yards.