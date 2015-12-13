Jets (8-5) Roar Past Titans: 9 Observations

3. Gamblin' Todd

The Jets took the Skrine interception to the Titans 13, where they faced fourth-and-a-foot. At first Randy Bullock came on for the FG. Then after the measurement, Bowles sent the offense back on the field. Fitzpatrick kept for his third 4th-down conversion this year to go along with nine 3rd-down pickups. It only got the Jets a little closer, with Fitz firing high for Decker in the end zone on third down, then Bullock coming in for his second field goal, from 27 yards, and a 13-0 lead with 9:22 left in the half.

4. Powell the Pass Threat

Another defensive stop — the unit's third 3-and-out in the first four drives — started the offense back into the red zone again. This time Bilal Powell stepped up in the passing game again, taking Fitzpatrick's toss over the middle through traffic for the 16-yard score. After no receiving TDs in his first 54 games as a Jet, he now had two receiving scores the past two weeks. And the Jets had a 20-0 lead, their largest in the first half since 21-0 vs. Buffalo on opening day 2012.

5. Mo Mo Mo

Wilkerson was firing on all cylinders in this one. He swatted down a Mariota pass in the backfield early, then busted through for his first sack of the elusive rook — his 10th of the season, just a half-sack off his career mark — then grabbed Antonio Andrews' leg for a run of no gain. Then Mo got another sack and, early in the fourth frame, a third sack when he stripped Mariota, giving him the first 3.0-sack for the Jets at home since John Abraham vs. Buffalo in 2004.