Jets Remove 27 Players from Roster to Reach 53-Man Limit 

What's Next

Over the coming days, GM Joe Douglas and his staff will have the flexibility to continue to shape the roster, moving players to injured reserve, adding players who were let go from around the league and executing trades in addition to filling a 16-person practice squad.

Waiver Claims

The Jets hold the second slot in the waiver-wire priority (JAX is No. 1) and will hold that spot until after Week 3 of the regular season. At that point, the priority will match the NFL standings instead of the 2021 draft order. Teams can claim players who are waived until Sept. 1 at 4PM EST. After that, teams can sign players to their practice squad.

Practice Squad

The NFL is following the same format as the 2020 season. In addition to the traditional practice-squad qualifications, teams can have up to four players who don't have more than two accrued seasons without a game limitation and up to six players with no limitations of accrued seasons. One example of this from last season was when the Green & White added LB Alec Ogletree, who was 28 and played in 93 games in seven seasons at the time, to the P-squad.

Like last year, teams are allowed to promote two players from their practice squad on gameday and each player called up will revert back to the PS. Practice squad players cannot sign with another team's practice squad but are free to sign with another team's 53-man roster at any time unless they are one of their team's protected players. Teams decide on four protected players weekly.