Special Teams Reset | A Strong Season Is in the Books, Big Personnel Decisions Lie Ahead

Quick Look Back at '23

The Jets, searching for a top-10 punter for a while, found him in Morstead, who barely led the NFL with 99 punts but easily led the league with 54 punts of 50-plus yards. He was second in the NFL with 36 inside-the-20 punts, first with 14 inside-the-10s, first with 6 inside-the-5s, 10th with a 48.8 gross average and 19th with a 41.8 net, and he set the franchise season marks with both averages.

Zuerlein's achievements were many: He set the franchise record with 26 consecutive field goals made, tied for the NFL lead with 4 game-tying/-winning FGs, converted 5 of 6 kicks from 50-plus yards and 35 of 38 FG tries overall, tied for the NFL lead with 4 game-winning/-tying FGs and was fourth with a 90.6% touchback percentage.

Gipson tied for the NFL lead with one punt-return TD — his opening-night game-winner vs. Buffalo — led the league with 30 fair catches, but was tied for 11th with a 9.67-yard PR average. He was fourth (among seven with at least 17 returns) with a 23.2-yard kickoff-return average. Davis led the Jets with 12 ST tackles, followed by Sherwood with 11, and they led the KO coverage unit that came in first in the league with 15.4 yards allowed on eight returns.