It's Official: Jets Have Four Picks in Top 38, Nine Total in 2022 NFL Draft

4 Are Their Own Selections, 5 Arrived Via Trades for Jamal Adams, Sam Darnold, Chris Herndon & Avery Williamson

Mar 16, 2022 at 03:02 PM
/assets/images/imported/NYJ/Lange_Randy-headshot.jpg
Randy Lange

NYJets.com Contributor

2022DraftPicks-16x9 (4)

The Jets' 2022 draft math has been available for a while, but none of the reports was chiseled in granite until the NFL announced this year's compensatory picks and released the official order of all selections in this year's 262-player draft set for April 28-30 in Las Vegas.

The NFL on Tuesday announced its compensatories and Wednesday revealed the official order for all teams in all seven rounds.

The Jets' four picks in the first 38 selections haven't changed — their own selections at No. 4 overall and No. 35, the third pick of Round 2, plus No. 10 overall from Seattle, arriving as part of the 2020 trade of S Jamal Adams, and No. 38 in Round 2 as part of last year's Sam Darnold trade to Carolina.

The historical distinctions we reported back in January still hold for those selections:

■ The fourth and 10th picks, if the Jets spend them, would mark the ninth time in franchise history that they had two first-round selections (most recently was last year's second and 14th picks, spent on QB Zach Wilson and G Alijah Vera-Tucker respectively).

■ While the Jets' four first-rounders in 2000 — their "Four Aces" draft — are the most in Round 1 in franchise history, this year's fourth and 10th picks would be the highest top-two picks combined in Green & White draft annals.

■ If the Jets spend all of those first four picks, that would match 1984 and 2000 as their most top-40 picks in any draft since 1970.

The Jets also have their own picks in the third round (69th overall) and Round 5 (146th) and three more Day Three choices — the Panthers' fourth-rounder (111th), also part of the Darnold deal, the Vikings' No. 4 (117th) from last year's trade of TE Chris Herndon, and the Steelers' fifth-rounder (163rd) as final payment in the 2020 trade of LB Avery Williamson.

Here is where the Jets' nine selections are set to fall late next month:

Table inside Article
Round # in Rd # Overall How Pick Obtained
1 4 4 Jets' own pick
1 10 10 From SEA in 2020 Jamal Adams trade
2 3 35 Jets' own pick
2 6 38 From CAR in 2021 Sam Darnold trade
3 5 69 Jets' own pick
4 6 111 From CAR in 2021 Sam Darnold trade
4 12 117 From MIN in 2021 Chris Herndon trade
5 3 146 Jets' own pick
5 20 163 From PIT in 2020 Avery Williamson trade

The draft positions were firmed up once the NFL announced it was awarding 39 compensatory picks to 16 teams, spread out from Rounds 3-7. The Jets received no compensatories for the fifth straight year. Since 1994, they have received 14 compensatories combined, in the 2004, '06, '12, '14 and '17 drafts.

The only compensatory the Jets received since 2015 was a third-round selection, No. 107 overall in 2017, awarded to them after the losses of unrestricted free agents Demario Davis, Damon Harrison and Chris Ivory. But that was the first year that teams were allowed to trade compensatories, and the Jets sent that No. 3 pick to Tampa Bay for the Buccaneers' fourth- and sixth-round choices.

Compensatory free agents are determined by a closely held formula based on salary, playing time and postseason honors. The formula was developed by the NFL Management Council. Not every free agent lost or signed by a club is covered by this formula.

220302-Jets-Tickets--1920x1080

Related Content

news

Jets Free Agency Tracker

Get the Latest Jets Buzz from Media Reports During NFL Free Agency
news

Jets Get Defensive, Reportedly Add Two Pieces to the Secondary; Plan to Re-Sign DT Nathan Shepherd

CB D.J. Reed Played for HC Robert Saleh With the 49ers; S Jordan Whitehead Is a Big Hitter in the Back End
news

Braxton Berrios: Jets Are 'a Great, Great Destination for Me'

Wideout Plans to Work Out With QB Zach Wilson Next Week
news

Jets Re-Sign S Lamarcus Joyner

Veteran Safety Tore His Triceps Tendon in Season Opener in 2021
news

Jets Re-Sign WR-KR Braxton Berrios

All-Pro Kickoff Returner Is Back with the Green & White
news

Jets Reportedly 'Strike' Early in Free Agency

WR-KR Braxton Berrios Sticks With Jets; ESPN's Adam Schefter Says 49ers Pro Bowl OL Laken Tomlinson and Bengals TE C.J. Uzomah On the Way
news

What Might the Jets Do as the NFL's Free Agency Period Opens?

Green Flag Drops on Start of Negotiations Monday and the Signing Period Begins Wednesday
news

Jets Mock Draft 8.0 | Mel Kiper Has Green & White Adding Kyle Hamilton, Tyler Linderbaum in Round 1

NFL Network, CBS Sports Has Joe Douglas Adding Ohio State WR Garrett Wilson at No. 10
news

What Do You Expect From the Jets in Free Agency?

Joe Douglas Enters NFL Free Agency with Fourth-Most Cap Room According to OvertheCap.com 
news

Jim Richards, DB & Special-Teamer for Jets' Super Bowl Team, Has Died

He Delayed Army Commitments and Start of His Engineering Career for 2 Glorious Seasons with Green & White
news

Robert Saleh and Jets Welcome 4 New Assistant Coaches

Ben Wilkerson, Greg Scruggs, Nathaniel Willingham, Dan Shamash Join HC's 2nd-Year Staff
Advertising