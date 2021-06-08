Jeff Ulbrich's Scheme as Jets D-Coordinator: 'Simplicity...and Players First'

That's because while Ulbrich is the coordinator, and while Saleh announced early on that he would not be calling the defensive signals, Ulbrich is teaching and coaching the Saleh/SF 4-3 scheme to this group of Green & White defenders. Ulbrich explained it this way:

"I think a big part of it was the fact that I was going to come here, and we had a similar belief system in that this was going to be about technique and simplicity, and then at the same time, I wasn't going to get in the way of running the stuff that they had in San Francisco. Yeah, I'll add some wrinkles, but the foundation of this is what Robert grew it into in San Francisco.

Saleh said it's not all a one-way street. Some of Ulbrich's scheme as the Falcons' linebackers coach under Dan Quinn will flow back into the Niners system.

"Jeff's got some recall and he's got a lot of great thought and information and scheme that he can bring," the head coach said. "So a lot of the Atlanta stuff is going to be a part of this, along with the San Francisco stuff, if you want to call it that, and what we're bringing here. It's going to be a good marriage in terms of not only philosophy but scheme."

Did Ulbrich have a little something to describe how that scheme will look on the Jets this season? Why, yes he did.