Rookie Free Agent Jason Brownlee's Journey to the Jets Is Starting to Pay Dividends

So all went to plan ... except that he lost track of that personally significant pigskin that he carried across the goal line.

"Yeah, we got the ball back," he said with a smile. "I got too excited and I dropped the ball."

Brownlee is a Mississippian all the way, growing up in West Point, MS, and stopping at East Mississippi CC before finishing at Southern Miss, where he compiled 101 catches for 1,534 yards and 16 touchdowns his last two seasons. His work down south set the stage for the first part of his journey up north, coming to the Jets after the draft and making enough room for himself to stick around.

He is a part of the Jets' cadre of young players who have had an impact on the slow growth of the offense after Aaron Rodgers' opening-night Achilles injury.

"Brownlee gets his first touchdown, Xavier Gipson is becoming more and more of a player," head coach Robert Saleh said after the win over Washington, evaluating some of the names in his last two rookie classes. "Garrett Wilson and Breece Hall are still just second-year players and both were obviously major contributors, like they are every week. [Joe] Tippmann is a rookie, Carter Warren's a rookie, Jacob Hanson is trying to prove that he belongs.

"So there's a lot of youth on the offensive side of the ball that is just trying to find ways to get a little bit better and really kind of propel themselves into the 2024 season."

Underscoring Saleh's analysis, in the 30-28 win over the Commanders, 89% of the Jets' rushing yards , 83% of their receiving yards and all three touchdowns were produced by rookie and second-year players.

But Brownlee still have more work to do before that propulsion into the offseason, road games to play at the Browns and Patriots before he closes out his first Jets campaign.