Jamison Crowder Feels 'Real Good' for Return to Jets Offense on TNF

Crowder has a history of making dramatic reintroductions to Darnold. In the duo's first game together in the 2019 opener, the wideout posted a franchise opening-day record of 14 catches, for 99 yards, against the Bills. In Darnold's first game back from mono, against Dallas, Crowder came up big again with six grabs for 98 yards. Ditto in this year's opener at Buffalo — seven catches, 115 yards and a TD.

The hope and the plan is that the 5-9 sparkplug will make it through the Broncos game in decent shape and then will get 10 days to rest up before the Jets' next game, also at home vs. the Cardinals a week from Sunday.

"Being that this was a short week and next week we have a little bit longer period to get ready, it felt like it's good enough to get through," he said. "I've been doing running, endurance and everything. My legs, they feel up to par. And I'm confident I can go out there and get through a full game without any reinjury."

As taxing as the injury and rehab have been on his body, the team's season-opening slump has preyed on his mind. And that's also gotten him ready for a winning performance in his first action since the opener.

"I really can't put my finger on it honestly," he said of what's been missing, besides himself, in the offense. "I wish I could. If I knew, then I would definitely try to turn it around. In my opinion, we've just got to make plays, and that's across the board, especially on the offensive side of the ball. I feel like the last two weeks we moved the ball really well, and I just feel like we've got to get points somehow, someway, once we get in the red zone.