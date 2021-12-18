Inside the Numbers | Viewing Jets Rookies' Snaps as Building Blocks

The purpose of this list isn't to look at "all the ones that got away" or to say that any 2021 Jets rookies will turn out like Revis or Harris. But they were all pro contributors and nine of the 12 (not including Revis, Harris and Sanchez, who are no longer playing) have contributed to their teams this season.

The Jets are committed to finding these types of contributors from the youth in the Class of '21 and then carrying them and the rest of their young group forward into the coming seasons. Assuming health the rest of this year, they will have three 700-snap rookies (Vera-Tucker, Carter II, Wilson), two in the 600-snap range (Moore and Echols), and Carter at around 480 offensive snaps.

"I don't know what the answer is in terms of this is the fifth time I've been part of a rebuild," Saleh said. "That first year is always a little bit bumpy, but the second year and then the third, fourth year, you're ready to roll.

"It's a tough one because we want more wins, but the growth is definitely there."

Tour of Florida

The Jets would like nothing less than to finish their first season under Saleh with a victorious trip through Florida. Specifically, they play at Miami on Sunday, then home for Jacksonville and Tampa Bay. It's the first time the Jets have played three consecutive games, home or away, against Florida opponents.