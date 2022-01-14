Inside the Numbers | Season Wrap, Part 1: Offense

Zach Wilson's 2nd-Half Improvement Included No INTs Last 5 Games and Nifty 4th-Down Passing

Jan 14, 2022 at 10:45 AM
/assets/images/imported/NYJ/Lange_Randy-headshot.jpg
Randy Lange

NYJets.com Contributor

E_SZR33870-inside-the-numbers-offense

We'll wrap up the 2021 season with a three-part Inside the Numbers series. Today's ITN deals with several offensive statistical notes, next week we'll move to defense, and we'll wrap up with special teams in two weeks.

Zach and the Offense in Fourth Gear
There weren't many offensive highlights at Buffalo but one easily stood out with Wilson's pinpoint slant route that Keelan Cole took 40 yards for his first touchdown as a Jet.

"Yeah, it was awesome," Wilson said after the game. "They had the safety coming down to play the hole, and I just tried to trust it and put one on his body and Keelan did a great job of cross-courting that one and taking it all the way. Just a good job of him winning the one-on-one.

Besides the matchup, the play may have said something about Wilson, despite the game- and season-long adversity, keeping his cool for one more fourth-down completion.

As far as trivia goes, that was Wilson's third fourth-down TD pass of the season, after completing a pair of fourth-and-goal 1-yard TD tosses, to Ryan Griffin against the Eagles and Conor McDermott vs. the Jaguars..

And the 40-yard distance at the Bills tied that play for the second-longest fourth-down passing touchdown in franchise history. Here are the top three:

Table inside Article
Year, Game Opp Dn-Dist Jets QB Jets Receiver Yards
1994 Gm 8 @ IND 4th & 1 Boomer Esiason Rob Moore 41-t
2008 Gm 4 vs ARZ 4th & 1 Brett Favre Jerricho Cotchery 40-t
2021 Gm 17 @ BUF 4th & 5 Zach Wilson Keelan Cole 40-t

But while any one fourth-down play can be trivial, and while fourth-down runs and passes combined can be unimpressive (the Jets finished 26th in the NFL with a 43.3% conversion rate), how Wilson has performed while passing on fourth downs is another part of his improvement in his rookie season.

Zach's passing line on that all-or-nothing down is impressive: 11-of-17 for 163 yards, 3 TDs, 0 INTs, 1 sack, and a 135.5 passer rating. Also, Wilson's nine fourth-down conversions via passing have broken the franchise mark of eight set by Ken O'Brien in 1991.

The Jets offense has much to improve on. But if Wilson has a handle on clutch areas like fourth-down passing, fewer turnovers (no interceptions thrown over his last five games and his last 156 attempts) and longer, more productive drives, his second season at the controls should be entertaining.

The Run Also Rises
The second and final item today is a wrapup of the Jets' rushing attack. Just as above, we don't want to give the impression that everything is peachy keen and Gotham Green heading into '22, but the Jets' ground game, for a variety of reasons, did well from Games 10-16 before running into the Buffalo brick wall.

Even including the Bills game, the Jets, with Michael Carter, Tevin Coleman, and sometimes Ty Johnson and Austin Walter contributing behind a line that was coming together before some late-season injuries, averaged 5.19 yards/carry over the last eight weeks of the season, second in the NFL in that span behind only Seattle (5.85) and ahead of No. 3 Indianapolis (5.12).

For the season, the Jets' 4.39 yards/carry was 13th in the league, their best full-season average and their highest league ranking since finishing eighth at 4.50 in 2014. Carter checked in at 4.35 yards/carry, Coleman at 4.24. And Wilson, although he doesn't want to run and didn't tuck it and take off that much compared to other NFL quarterbacks, still averaged 6.38 yards/attempt — the best per-carry average among all QBs this season with at least 25 carries.

Related Content

news

Jets KR Braxton Berrios Named First-Team All-Pro 

Berrios Led NFL in Kick Return Average with 30.4 Yards
news

Jets HC Robert Saleh: 'It's an Exciting Direction We're Going In'

Not Satisfied with Amount of Wins, Jets' Leader Stays Focused on Developing and Building a Foundation
news

What Should the Jets Be Most Excited About as They Start Their Offseason?

Green & White Have Fifth-Most Projected Cap Space; 4 Draft Picks in Top 38 
news

Never a Doubt: Elijah Moore Achieved Liftoff in His Jets Rookie Season

Young WR Led Offense in Several Categories, Enjoyed Firing Up Home Crowd with Big Plays
news

Which Jets Had the Best PFF Grades in 2021?

Connor McGovern on Offense; John Franklin-Myers on Defense Lead Green & White
news

Jets Sign TE Lawrence Cager and WR Rodney Adams to Reserve/Future Contracts

Cager Signed with Green & White as Undrafted Free Agent in 2020; Transitioning from WR to TE 
news

Don Maynard's Reflections at Jets' Super Bowl 50th Anniversary Dinner

The Great Wideout Talked in 2018 About His Role in SBIII, 'the Great Catch That Wasn't' and the Fans
news

Where Are They Now: Aaron Beasley

Catch Up with the the 2002 Free Agent Signee
news

Jets LB C.J. Mosley: The Foundation is a Stepping Stone

Veteran LB's Stellar Return to the Field Set an Example for Team's Young Players
news

Folorunso Fatukasi 'Honored' to Represent Jets Throughout 2021 Season

Green & White DT Likes Team's Defensive System; Set to Become Free Agent in March
news

Joe Douglas Cites Jets' 'Great Flexibility' Heading into 2022 Offseason

GM Has 4 Top Draft Picks, 9 Overall, & Salary Cap Room 'to Be Aggressive in a Lot of Different Avenues'
Advertising