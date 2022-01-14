Inside the Numbers | Season Wrap, Part 1: Offense

We'll wrap up the 2021 season with a three-part Inside the Numbers series. Today's ITN deals with several offensive statistical notes, next week we'll move to defense, and we'll wrap up with special teams in two weeks.

Zach and the Offense in Fourth Gear

There weren't many offensive highlights at Buffalo but one easily stood out with Wilson's pinpoint slant route that Keelan Cole took 40 yards for his first touchdown as a Jet.

"Yeah, it was awesome," Wilson said after the game. "They had the safety coming down to play the hole, and I just tried to trust it and put one on his body and Keelan did a great job of cross-courting that one and taking it all the way. Just a good job of him winning the one-on-one.

Besides the matchup, the play may have said something about Wilson, despite the game- and season-long adversity, keeping his cool for one more fourth-down completion.

As far as trivia goes, that was Wilson's third fourth-down TD pass of the season, after completing a pair of fourth-and-goal 1-yard TD tosses, to Ryan Griffin against the Eagles and Conor McDermott vs. the Jaguars..