Inside the Numbers: Pierre Desir's 'Bittersweet' Night

The suspicion here was that Pierre Desir is a better player than he showed in his first three-plus games as a Jet. He had started to put up some nice pick and PD numbers as a three-year starter with the Colts, he has decent size and he's a good locker room guy.

Still there was a benching due to first-game struggles at Buffalo, and against the Broncos on Thursday he yielded two touchdowns. The first was tough to watch as Brett Rypien's long ball fluttered through his outstretched hands and into the breadbasket of rookie WR Jerry Jeudy behind him for the 48-yard score.

But Desir is not one to blow off his mistakes, even when he was asked about the great part of his evening in coming up with two interceptions and returning one for his first pro touchdown.

"On the play for the touchdown against Jeudy, I've just got to make that play," Desir said, again in response to how he felt about his IR TD in the fourth quarter. "I read it, I knew exactly what they were going to do. I just have to come up with the ball. The other one, in the end zone, I just have to put myself in better position.

"It's one of those things that it's bittersweet," he said, finally getting around to his 35-yard dash for cash. "But I've just got to continue to work and make sure I'm on my spot, in my position, and when my number's called, I've got to make those plays."

We'll focus on Desir's picks and the score he made rather than the scores he allowed. Two INTs in the same game, with one going for a touchdown, puts Pierre in a fairly exclusive club in franchise history. Only 19 Jets/Titans defenders have put together a game like that.

CB Otis Smith in fact did it three times in 1997 alone, while Darrelle Revis also did it three times, from 2008-11. As for the 3-INTs-1-TD club, CB Richmond Sowells did it first, at the Baltimore Colts in 1973; S Erik McMillan had three INTs with a TD return — as a rookie, no less, — in 1988 against Dan Marino at Miami, Marcus Turner picked Warren Moon at Minnesota in 1994.