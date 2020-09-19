Inside the Numbers: Marcus Maye's 'Variety' Show at Buffalo

Many Jets fans might have wondered, with Jamal Adams traded to Seattle, where those big safety stats and sticks would come from.

Then Marcus Maye erupted at Buffalo.

For the Jets, it wasn't a pretty opener, but Maye had an impressive log: a game-high 10 tackles, 2 sacks and a forced fumble on a run, all of Bills QB Josh Allen, plus 1.5 more tackles for no gain and two pass defenses, one in the backfield and one in the end zone.

"Talk about a guy that probably did about everything imaginable at the safety position," head coach Adam Gase said, "From blitzing, coverage, coverage from in the box, safety play, breaking up and almost picking a ball in the red zone, doing a great job of identifying what they were doing and anticipating it. ... I don't think there's many guys that can do what he did last week as far as the variety."

The sacks are particularly noteworthy and show that Adams isn't the only safety in the NFL who knows how to take down a QB. Maye's two Allen sacks have him tied for the NFL lead through Thursday night's Browns-Bengals game. The only other players with 2.0 sacks after the first week of play are three DEs — Washington's Ryan Kerrigan, Denico Autry of Indianapolis and Cleveland's Adrian Clayborn. (Adams, meanwhile, had a sack for the Seahawks.)

That puts Maye in even more select company. He's the only Jets DB with at least 2.0 sacks after Week 1 since sacks became an official stat in 1982. And the only Jets with more sacks on opening day were Mark Gastineau with one of his 4.0-sack games, at Indy in 1984 and Leonard Williams with 2.5 sacks vs. Cincinnati in 2016.