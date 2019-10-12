Inside the Numbers: Le'Veon Bell's Touches at a Near-Record Pace

In June Le'Veon Bell was asked if people had forgotten about his elite abilities because of his year away from the game.

"Maybe a lot of people have forgotten a little bit just because they haven't seen it in a long time," he said. "It's normal, that's what humans do. But once I go out here, I play the first game coming up people will be reminded."

Bell has now played a quarter of the season and Jets fans have gotten to see some of his trademark patience, his relentlessness after first contact, his drive to maximize yards such as when he tried to hurdle some Eagles at the end of a reception last Sunday.

The yardage hasn't been there yet. Due to the offense's struggles, Bell is averaging 3.8 yards per offensive touch, which, if it holds up for 12 more games, would be the lowest of his six-year NFL career.