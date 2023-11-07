Inside the Numbers | Jets D Not Perfect vs. Chargers ... but Still Very Impressive

■ In Herbert's 58 NFL starts (including one playoff game), his completion rate of 53.3% (16 of 30) was the fourth-lowest of his career and his 136 gross passing yards was the lowest of his career.

■ The Green & White followed up their franchise-record 11 3-and-outs against the Giants with five more against the Chargers offense. The Jets now have held opponents to three plays and a punt on 30.3% of their drives, which after nine full weeks, is second in the NFL only to the Browns' even more impressive 37.7%.

Flying Off the Edge

We could talk about Sauce Gardner and D.J. Reed teaming up as they did last season for their combined two PDs (Sauce) and one forced fumble (Reed) in keeping a lid on Herbert, Keenan Allen (8 catches, 77 yards) & Co. But today's notes are postcards from the edge:

■ Analyst Troy Aikman said during ESPN's telecast that Bryce Huff "is as good a pass-rusher as there is in the game." And Huff, playing a mere 28 defensive snaps, supported that high praise. He led the Jets with 1.5 sacks and 4 QB hits of Herbert. And his 5.0 sacks lead the Jets (Jermaine Johnson and Quinton Jefferson are both at 4.5) as do his 13 QBHs (John Franklin-Myers is second at 11). At 14.9 D-snaps per QB hit, Huff after nine weeks is No. 1 among all NFL qualifying defenders, striding ahead of the Browns' Myles Garrett (18.9) and the Bills' Leonard Floyd (20.4).

■ JFM, credited with a rare DL combo of three QB hits and three passes defended, is one of only two NFL players this season with at least three of each in a game, joining Chiefs CB Trent McDuffie, who had 3-and-3 at Minnesota in Week 5. Interestingly, Franklin-Myers is the only NFL D-lineman with a 3-and-3 game since 2021, when Raiders DE Maxx Crosby had four QB hits and three PDs against the Chargers at Las Vegas in the 2021 regular-season finale. JFM of course just played the Chargers and will next try to invade the Raiders QB's pocket on Sunday night.