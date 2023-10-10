Inside the Numbers | The Halls Did Some Historic Jets Deeds in Denver

The Jets have a real brother tagteam in Quinnen and Quincy Williams on defense. Then for the offense there's the pseudo-bro tandem of Zach and Garrett Wilson.

Now Michael Carter and MC II have to make room for another both-sides-of-the-ball dynamic duo: Breece and Bryce Hall. They're not related, either, but they played with a familial purpose in providing key plays that made Sunday's 31-21 win over the Broncos possible.

﻿Breece Hall﻿'s return from his knee injury in Denver last season to regain the form of his first six-plus games as a Jet has been phenomenal. Head coach Robert Saleh, asked about Breece's eruption at Empower Field at Mile High, had a simple observation:

"He's pretty good, isn't he?"

Here are a few Jets milestones and factoids about Hall's game and season:

■ His 177 rushing yards at Denver are the most in a game in his career and the most by a Jet since Isaiah Crowell's team-record 219 yards vs. the Broncos at MetLife Stadium in 2018.

■ The 177 are the fourth-most rushing yards by a Jet in a road game and the most since Adrian Murrell's 199 yards at Arizona in 1996.

■ The second-year back's 72-yard touchdown run in the third quarter already gives him four career scrimmage plays of 60-plus yards (three runs, one reception). That breaks the tie for the franchise record that he held with Leon Washington, the Jets special teams assistant coach who was a dynamic Green & White RB/returner from 2006-09.

■ Hall started his third quarter with that 72-yarder, then finished it with a 7-yard run that gave him exactly 100 rushing yards in the frame. Appropriately, that was only the third quarter of 100 rushing yards in franchise history. Murrell had the first, 106 yards in the fourth quarter of that '96 win over the Cardinals, and Thomas Jones has the most, 143 yards in the second quarter vs. the Bills in 2009.

■ Before the game we charted up Hall's 6.01 yards/carry career average as second-best by a running back with at least 100 carries in NFL history. Per-carry averages go up and down, and with his 8.04 at Denver, Hall's average has shot to the top of league annals at 6.34 yards/carry.