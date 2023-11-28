Inside the Numbers | Great Rate of Return with Brandin Echols, Ashtyn Davis in the Nickel

With nickel Michael Carter sitting out the past two games, fans of Jets pass defense might have thought the team would struggle against some tough slot receivers. But Brandin Echols and Ashtyn Davis have provided plenty of good work before and especially after Carter went down with a practice hamstring injury before the Bills game.

"It's just the next-man-up mentality," said Davis, who has started five games as a Jets box safety. He said about Echols, "B's a phenomenal athlete, he can play ball. We didn't really miss a beat there. We'd love to have Mike — he's one of the best in the league in the slot. But we've got another guys who can get the job done in B."

And AD has done OK for himself as well, considering he's only gotten a mere 100 defensive snaps this season. And Davis' "superpower," as head coach Robert Saleh would term it, is having the ball leave offensive skill players and leap into his hands.

In Week 4, Davis got his first takeaway of the season on a Patrick Mahomes INT vs. the Chiefs. Since then, he's been a regular visitor to the Jets' game TA charts: a special-teams forced fumble at the Giants, then the past three games a fumble recovery at Las Vegas, an interception at Buffalo and a fumble recovery (not including a forced fumble earlier that was nullified after a Jets replay challenge) vs. Miami.

Setting the ST fumble aside, Davis has four takeaways in the NFL's last nine weeks. That alone is remarkable. He's one of only seven NFL defenders with two INTs and two defensive fumble recoveries since the start of the season. And all six of the others have at least 367 snaps compared to Davis' even 100.