If It's Monday, the Subject Is Quarterbacks

For Smith, the tone of the comments was about his readiness to take the reins in Sunday's season opener against Tampa Bay, if called on. He wasn't flinching, from his ankle ("Every single day it's felt better") nor from the heat of possibly starting in his first game as a pro.

"Yes, sir, I've been preparing extremely hard and I think I've gotten a lot better," he said. "Like I said, this is only the beginning. I've got a lot to learn and I'm preparing for everything that comes my way. If my chance is Sunday, I'm going to go out there with the intent to lead my team to victory and that's just the way it is. I'm always going to play like that, be aggressive. I'm never going to hesitate, never going to shy away from anything, and just go out there and play ball."

Sanchez was less verbal, in part because he didn't know the answers to some questions and wasn't going to answer others as he continues to rehab his shoulder injury from the Giants game

"I'm trying, I'm trying," he said about aiming to make his fifth opening-day start as our quarterback. "We'll make a good push this week and see where I'm at. You just want to take this thing slow, take it the right way, make the right progression without reinjuring yourself."

Sanchez did not practice today, but declined to respond to questions about if he was able to throw, or what he's doing during his rehab, or even to those inquiring minds who think the unfolding QB scenario signals an end to Sanchez's career as the Jets starter or even as a Jet.

Losing his roster spot?

"No, I don't really think about that. I just think about getting out on the field as soon as possible."

Does he ever thinks about a fresh start elsewhere?

"No, I don't really think about that. I just think about getting back on the field as soon as I can and helping this team."

Does he feel as if he's in limbo?

"Not really. I feel like I'm rehabbing."

Simms discussed his new role, having passed his audition as an NFL backup, and accepting congrats for the passing line — 33-for-44, 285 yards vs. the Eagles on Thursday — that helped him step up at least for the time being to the 53-man roster.

Quinn talked about his sudden arrival in the Jets' universe and what it all means to any of the other QBs he now joins on the depth chart. Reporter Charlie Frankel has a report on Quinn's first remarks in green in a separate story today.

Head coach Rex Ryan, reserved this season in his remarks on Sanchez, injuries and Sanchez's injury, said No. 6 didn't practice but would provide no prognosis until the first day of NFL-mandated injury reports, which is Wednesday.

"One thing we know is that Mark has a really good grasp our system," Ryan said. "He's been involved in meetings and walkthroughs. He just hasn't been able to practice since the injury occurred. We'll see how he progresses these next couple of days."

The only player Rex gave any detail about from today's work was WR Santonio Holmes. "He was able to do a few things today. That was encouraging to me," he said. "I guarantee you I hope he plays Sunday. How's that for a guarantee?"

As for G-Mac, he had this to tweet to everyone: