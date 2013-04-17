Idzik on Draft: 'It's Gameday, Let's Get Going'

Idzik took the same approach to questions about quarterback Tim Tebow. "He's a New York Jet. It shouldn't be surprising. We've gone through some changes here. That's what I mean by letting things play out," the GM said, adding about Tebow being a part of the battle for spots on the Jets' 2013 QB depth chart: "I'm not saying he is, I'm not saying he isn't. The general mantra here is that we're going to try to increase competition at every spot."

And although the front table looked similar to past predraft news conferences, with Idzik flanked by senior personnel executive Terry Bradway to his right and longtime Jets scout Jeff Bauer, the new director of college scouting, to his left, no one commented on any specific players who may be available to the Jets in the three days of the draft from next Thursday through Saturday.

Bauer, in response to a question about the QBs available in the draft, said:

"Obviously we've studied the quarterback class, and we're still studying the quarterback class. We can't say where we've ranked the quarterbacks — that wouldn't be prudent of us. There are some quarterbacks that are going to play in this league. Whether that's at the No. 9 pick or whatever, we can't say that."

Bradway, who served as the Jets GM from 2001-05 before returning to his love of college scouting, gave about as in-depth an analysis as was heard today, saying: "We think the draft's very deep, especially in the middle rounds, later in the draft, and in some good quality free agents that will be available to us."

Idzik confirmed Bradway's assessment of a deep selection meeting and spoke of his philosophy in working a draft process that he said in January will be a "lifeline" to his new team.

"What happens is if you have a conviction as a staff, it goes back to your preparation as a staff," he said. "If you've vetted it out, then you feel pretty confident going into draft day about certain positions and certain players. Your opinion may differ from the public's opinion, it may differ from opinion throughout the league, it may differ from some draft experts. It doesn't matter, if you feel really good about a player."

Idzik's style at handling "predraft pressers" will no doubt modify as he becomes more comfortable in the job, but on the other hand he already seems quietly confident now and he has some bedrock principles that likely won't shift a whole lot, among them that the Jets will not be adding their own voices to the speculations and opinions of those outside the team's training facility. "I don't like to get into speculation or percentages or what's your gut feeling," he said. "We just put our heads down and burrow and do what we have to do. I don't think any of that affects us at all. We just try to pay attention to what we feel is the most important task at hand."

Honoring the Victims in Boston

The Jets lowered the large American flag at the corner of the grass field near the entrance to the Atlantic Health Training Center to half-staff in honor of the victims of the Boston Marathon terror attack. And Idzik opened the news conference with a tribute to all those involved in Monday's senseless acts of violence.