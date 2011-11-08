HS Coach of the Week: John Wagner, Pt. Pleasant Beach

The New York Jets announced today that John Wagner of Point Pleasant Beach (N.J.) High School has been named this week's recipient of the New York Jets High School Coach of the Week Award. For his efforts, Wagner will receive $1,000 to benefit the school's football program and will be presented with a certificate from the Jets.

The award, in its 16th year, is given to coaches in the tristate area who serve the best interests of the game through the teaching of sound football fundamentals, the motivation of young players to achieve, and the promotion of youth football by way of dedication to their community, their school and their student-athletes.

Coach Wagner is in his first year as head coach of the Garnet Gulls and in his 31st year of coaching overall. Wagner previously coached at Roselle Park High School for 25 years and his teams won back-to-back undefeated state group sectional championships in 1992 and '93. He has had 14 winning seasons and nine state playoff appearances and has amassed an overall coaching record of 156-92-2.