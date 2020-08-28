Throughout the offseason, NewYorkJets.com reporters Eric Allen, Ethan Greenberg, Randy Lange and Olivia Landis will each give their predictions to a series of questions regarding this year's Jets.

Today's question: How important will culture be for the Jets in 2020?

EA: The Jets are navigating unchartered waters and unfamiliar terrain. Preparing for an NFL season in the middle of a pandemic would be a significant challenge alone, but the Green & White is attempting to get ready while also encountering racial inequality and social injustice. Veteran S Bradley McDougald was visibly upset this week in the wake of the police shooting of Jacob Blake in Wisconsin on Sunday. "Guys are getting sick and tired of getting sick and tired," he said. "We're sick of talking about it, we're sick of sharing our emotions about it." All of these young men are carrying tremendous weight on their shoulders and the Jets need cultural alignment. Safety Marcus Maye has said there are no egos on the team and quarterback Sam Darnold has stressed the importance of sustaining positive energy throughout the season. Head Coach Adam Gase has professed his love for the locker room, saying that this is a group that will put its collective head down and go to work amid adversity. Gase and wise players like Steve McLendon have talked about the importance of focusing on the task at hand because there is much unknown at present. A strong, united culture is imperative now more than ever, and the Jets have it.