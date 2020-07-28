How Early Is Becton's Signing Compared to Recent Jets No. 1 Picks?

With Mekhi Becton inking his rookie contract on July 20, the massive Louisville tackle moved into rarefied air among recent Jets No. 1 picks who have signed on the dotted line before the beginning of training camp.

Becton is, for instance, the Jets' first first-rounder to get into the fold before the start of summer activities in the last three years. QB Sam Darnold, taken third overall in 2018, missed three camp practices that year before he signed July 30 and took the field for his first summer practice. Then last year, DL Quinnen Williams, also selected third, missed the opening practice of camp before signing July 25.

Becton is also the Jets' earliest first-round signer in the last six years. The last Round 1 selection to sign earlier than Becton was DE Leonard Williams, the 2015 sixth overall pick who got his first pro deal wrapped up by May 8 of that year.

Since 1990, there's not much in the way of first-round offensive linemen to compare Becton's signing to. The only other O-linemen taken in Round 1 in the previous 30 years were "Brick and Nick" in 2006. D'Brickashaw Ferguson, the fourth pick that year, signed July 26, C Nick Mangold came aboard the next day, and both reported on time and were in uniform on July 28 for the first training camp practice at Hofstra University.