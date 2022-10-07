How Do The Jets Match Up with The Dolphins?

RL: Initially I wasn't sure how well the Jets would match up in this game. Tyreek Hill seems unstoppable. Miami's team speed is top shelf. The 'Fins have had the Jets' number for a while. But the matchup has become more favorable, in part because the Jets' mindset got another jolt of adrenaline from yet another comeback win, this one led by newly returned Zach Wilson at Pittsburgh. And the Dolphins have a long injury list. QB Tua Tagovailoa is out, Teddy Bridgewater is in. Hill was just placed on the injury report (quadriceps, limited) while fellow WR Jaylen Waddle is still on the I-list (groin, limited). Meanwhile, CB Xavien Howard (DNP) could sit out, and fellow CB Byron Jones (PUP, Achilles tendon) will sit out. And I'm seeing an old-fashioned air battle: Bridgewater looking for his WRs against the Jets' beefed-up secondary; Wilson and his skill guys, more comfortable and confident, looking for downfield connections against Miami's low-ranked, banged-up pass defense. It won't be Ken O'Brien to Wesley Walker and Al Toon vs. Dan Marino to Mark Clayton and Mark Duper. But I could envision something close

CH: The Jets may be more closely matched up with the Dolphins than many people realize. The Jets offense ranks eighth in the NFL while the Dolphins defense is No. 28. The Jets are ranked fourth in passing offense while the Dolphins' passing defense is ranked No. 31 and the Jets rank seventh in takeaways while the Dolphins rank fifth-highest in giveaways. What will really determine the result is the Jets secondary containing the wide receiver duo of Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle. Hill leads the NFL in receiving yards with 477 while Waddle leads all players who have 15+ receptions with 18.1 yards per reception. Jets CB Sauce Gardner did say that the matchup "is a huge opportunity for the secondary to show why we belong and why we want to be the best in the NFL." Through four weeks, D.J. Reed has allowed 0 touchdowns, 0 catches of 20+ yards, and only one catch of 15+ yards. So, it will all be a matter of which pair gets the edge: the Jets' CBs of Gardner and Reed or the Dolphins' WRs Hill and Waddle.