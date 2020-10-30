How Can the Jets Give Themselves a Chance Late in the Game vs. Chiefs?

Throughout the offseason, NewYorkJets.com reporters Eric Allen, Ethan Greenberg, Randy Lange and Olivia Landis will each give their predictions to a series of questions regarding this year's Jets.

Today's question: How can the Jets give themselves a chance late in the game against the Chiefs?

EA: The defending Super Bowl champions don't have many weaknesses, but they do yield yards on the ground. Kansas City is 30th against the run, allowing 149.9 yards per game . The Jets showed some pop in the run game last week with Frank Gore and La'Mical Perine, and tackle Mekhi Becton. They are likely to be matched up with DE Frank Clark, who is dangerous on the second level. Field goals won't cut it, so the Jets should adopt a four-down offensive approach inside the 50. The Chiefs have been average defensively in the red zone, ranking 23rd (70%). Defensively, the idea is to bend but don't break against a proficient cast headlined by Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce, Tyreek Hill, Mecole Hardman, Clyde Edwards-Helaire and Le'Veon Bell. The Jets; red-zone defense was excellent against Buffalo and the Green & White have surged to fifth in that category (51.7%). The Chiefs have scored 23+ points in 21 straight games and they are the only club to allow 20 or fewer points in six games this year. In the Chiefs' sole loss this season, the Raiders hit on five plays of at least 40 yards. This is a daunting task, but the Jets have to run it and control the clock, make some huge chunk gains in the passing game, win in the red zone on both sides and make a couple of momentum-changing plays on special teams.