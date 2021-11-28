'Hitting the Reset Every Play' Helped Jets QB Zach Wilson Get Comfy in Houston

"For sure, I've got to be able to move on from the beginning of the game," Wilson said, adding that once he got going, getting that first win away from MetLife was special. "It means a lot. Winning in the NFL is tough always. You've got to learn from it. We've just got to keep going and keep getting better."

Wilson's comfortability factor combined with things he saw — and didn't see — during the week of practices were keys for several big third-quarter pass plays.

After finding rookie WR Elijah Moore for just one shovel completion for 11 yards in the first half, Wilson hit Moore for 22 and 16 yards on back-to-back completions to start the third-quarter drive to the TD that put the Jets ahead for good, 18-14.

Then on the next series, still in the third, Wilson and Braxton Berrios connected on the visitors' longest play of the day, 46 yards. That led to Ammendola's miss from 42 yards but still gave Wilson and the Jets confidence in what they were deciphering from the Texans' D.

On the "cool" Berrios completion, Wilson said, "We called a play that had just a lot of options. Guys didn't show any Cover Zero on tape but they showed it twice today. Brax did a great job on his route, turned inside and did the rest by himself."

"The first one, the 22-yarder, was really good off a play-action pass," Saleh said. "The second one came, I believe, off of zero pressure, the one to Berrios. Zach was seeing the field really good in the second half. That's something to build off of."

That's what it's all about for Wilson, who was no doubt crusty with rust, didn't have No. 1 RB Michael Carter (IR), which was expected, and No. 1 wideout Corey Davis (groin), which maybe wasn't. He has to keep laying bricks, stacking wood, or using whatever other favorite building materials he can find to keep raising that foundation for the rest of this season and the future.

As Austin Walter, the practice-squad running back who played a nice supporting role in the victory, put it: