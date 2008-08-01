Hawkins Placed on Reserve/Retired

The New York Jets have placed DB Artrell Hawkins on the Reserve/Retired List.
Hawkins (5'10", 195), in his nine-year career, appeared in 122 games and recorded 482 tackles (415 solo), 11 interceptions, 70 passes defensed and six fumble recoveries. He was originally selected in the second round (43rd overall) of the 1998 NFL Draft by the Cincinnati Bengals.
After six seasons with the Bengals, Hawkins had stints with both the Carolina Panthers (2004) and the New England Patriots (2005-06). He had signed as a free agent with the Jets on Feb. 19.