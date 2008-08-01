Transactions

Delivered by

Hawkins Placed on Reserve/Retired

Aug 01, 2008 at 02:08 PM

The New York Jets have placed DB Artrell Hawkins on the Reserve/Retired List.

Hawkins (5'10", 195), in his nine-year career, appeared in 122 games and recorded 482 tackles (415 solo), 11 interceptions, 70 passes defensed and six fumble recoveries. He was originally selected in the second round (43rd overall) of the 1998 NFL Draft by the Cincinnati Bengals.

After six seasons with the Bengals, Hawkins had stints with both the Carolina Panthers (2004) and the New England Patriots (2005-06). He had signed as a free agent with the Jets on Feb. 19.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Jets Sign S Kai Nacua, RB Jonathan Ward to Practice Squad

Green & White Release DL Marquiss Spencer, WR Diontae Spencer from P-Squad

news

Jets Activate Rookie OL Max Mitchell

Green & White Elevate DL Tanzel Smart, LB Chazz Surratt for Sunday's Game vs. Chicago

news

Jets Sign DL Marquiss Spencer to Practice Squad

Mississippi State Product Appeared in 1 Game Last Season

news

Jets Elevate DL Tanzel Smart, OL Conor McDermott

Both Players Will Revert Back to Practice Squad Following Sunday's Game at New England

news

Jets Sign TE Kenny Yeboah to Active Roster

Green & White Elevate OL Conor McDermott; Sign S Jared Mayden to the Practice Squad

news

Jets Trade DE Jacob Martin to Broncos

Joe Douglas Acquires 2024 4th-Round Pick in Exchange for Veteran D-Lineman, 2024 5th-Round Selection

news

Jets Elevate OT Conor McDermott, QB Chris Streveler

Both Players Will Revert Back to Practice Squad Following Sunday's Game vs. Patriots

news

Jets Trade for RB James Robinson

Joe Douglas Sends Jaguars a Conditional Draft Pick

news

Jets Place RB Breece Hall and OL Alijah Vera-Tucker on Injured Reserve

Green & White Sign RB Zonovan Knight to Active Roster, OL Myron Cunningham to Practice Squad

news

Jets Elevate TE Kenny Yeboah

Yeboah Will Revert to Practice Squad After Sunday's Game vs. Broncos

news

Jets Sign OL Chris Glaser to Practice Squad

Rookie Lineman Signed with Chiefs in May; Spent Time with Green & White in Summer

news

Jets Sign OL Conor McDermott to Practice Squad

Veteran OL Was Released from the Active Roster on Monday

Advertising