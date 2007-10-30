Harris in the Running for Rookie of the Week





Jets rookie linebacker David Harris got more positive feedback on his impactful professional starting debut Sunday against Buffalo when he was nominated today for Diet Pepsi Rookie of the Week.

Fans can vote now for Harris or this week's four other nominees on the Diet Pepsi Rookie of the Week page at nfl.com.

Harris earned his nomination for the NFL's weekly rookie award by replacing the injured Jonathan Vilma in the starting lineup and compiling 17 tackles (10 solo), according to the pressbox statistics, and also notching his first pro sack in the Jets' 13-3 loss to the Bills.

After the game, fellow rookie draft choice Darrelle Revis, who's been starting at corner all season, said of Harris' unveiling: "It's kind of crazy to throw a first-year guy in there unexpectedly. David did a great job, played the leader well and played a great game."

The next day, head coach Eric Mangini completed reviewing the game video and offered his compliments.

"You never know how a guy is going to respond to having his first start and being able to play that many plays, but he did a really nice job," Mangini said. "Not to say he hasn't been working that way, but this is the first time as the signalcaller and as a full-time player. I thought he responded in a really positive fashion."

Harris' response to all the hoopla? "I don't care about that. The only thing I care about is if we win or lose."

Vilma was the last Jet to have that many tackles in a game by the stat crew's count when he had 17- and 18-tackle games in 2005.

Harris' competition for this week's award are Miami WR Ted Ginn Jr., Green Bay WR James Jones, Chicago TE Greg Olsen and San Diego SS Eric Weddle.

After the regular season, five players will be nominated for Diet Pepsi NFL Rookie of the Year honors. Fans can vote for the winner on NFL.com and via Sprint wireless service throughout the month of January. The winner will be announced at a news conference at Super Bowl XLII in Arizona.