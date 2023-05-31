Happy Birthday to the Jets' Iconic QB: Joe Namath Turns 80

"I started paying attention to it more often than not," he said of his birth sign. "I believe it. I question myself. I say, wow where did that thought come from? Yeah, I know I look at things a couple of different ways and I've become somewhat of a believer in that, astrological signs, characteristics of people.

"One of my teammates, one of the times I may have stepped out of line with some team rules or something, I told him, 'Dang, I don't know why I did that. I don't know how that happened.' And he said, 'Joe, you've got to stop using that Gemini s* as an excuse.' And I said, 'But it's real. I don't know how this happened.' But I'm also keen on being a Gemini and I feel good about that.:

Fast-forward to Namath's Official Jets Podcast interview with Eric Allen after the trade for Aaron Rodgers was finally completed in the days before this year's draft.

"It's hard for me to fathom a cat playing 18 seasons already and looking like he does, feeling like he does," said Namath. "Having watched him perform on the field in ways that I haven't seen other guys have, the same kinds of movements and success, abilities that he has both physically and mentally, he's going to lift the team."

Shades of I Can't Wait Until Tomorrow ... 'Cause I Get Better Looking Every Day, his first book, with Dick Schaap, published in 1970. It's still true of Joe today, even though he's twice as old as the 39-year-old Rodgers.

Then rewind to the 2019 interview to hear Joe turn philosophical and spiritual.

"It's the early fourth quarter now. There's a lot of things that transpired since we did win the championship," Namath said. "I really believe we're lucky, I'm lucky, anybody that's around at this stage, because when we look around at what's happening to people that we don't know, we do know, it tests your religion sometimes to see the tragedies that occur. You've got to be strong spiritually, really, with what god you believe in, because, why, man, why do these people go through that, why did this have to happen?

"So things could always be worse. And anytime I get to feeling a little bit down because something's not just quite right, man, hey, you've just got to get your head up and try to make this work."