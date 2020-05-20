Gators Reporter: RB La'Mical Perine Will Find His Role with the Jets 

It's a natural instinct for fans of a team like the Jets to wonder what the role might be for a running back like fourth-round rookie La'Mical Perrine coming into a backfield manned by accomplished veterans like Le'Veon Bell and Frank Gore.

Orlando Sentinel reporter Edgar Thompson says that's just the kind of situation in which Perine thrived in his four seasons at the University of Florida.

"It's a great situation for a young running back, and La'Mical is a very determined competitor," Thompson, the Sentinel's Gators beat reporter, told newyorkjets.com's Olivia Landis. "But he's also a really good teammate, which is important, especially at a position like that where a lot of guys, they want the ball in their hands.

"But look at the experience he's going to be working with there," Thompson said, citing Bell's and Gore's résumé highlights. "La'Mical's going to have great mentorship there. And at Florida, he's been in those running-back-by-committee situations. This past year was really his first year where he was the guy. He's shared the ball a lot, had to bide his time, chip in where he could.