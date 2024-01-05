Notebook | Jets WR Garrett Wilson: We Have a Lot to Prove

Special Consistency on Teams There's been league-wide speculation that Sunday's season finale could be Bill Belichick's last game as head coach of the Patriots. Belichick has a well-documented and decorated résumé, but the DNA of his teams consists of discipline, good defense and excellent special teams. Despite a 4-12 record entering Week 18, this Patriots team is no different.

"I think the roster that they build for special teams is fantastic," Jets special teams coordinator Brant Boyer said. "A lot of those guys, I'm not even sure if they go to offensive or defensive meetings -- they do nothing but special teams. I specifically think that if you look at the last 10 or 12 years, maybe 15, their average drive-start position has been one of the best in the league, if not the best. That's because they make it a priority and I think they do a fantastic job of teaching. They're really good coaches out there, they make really good adjustments. I have nothing but great things to say about them, they do a hell of a job out there."