Jets WR Garrett Wilson Has No Plan to Do Exit Interviews 'This Time Next Year'

After a 4-3 start, the Jets struggled following their Week 7 bye, losing 5 of 6 as the the team averaged 9.8 points per game over that span. Wilson caught passes from three different signals callers, none of which were Rodgers, and was disappointed with how the team played in the four-time MVP's absence.

"We could have folded it in or played good football after, and I don't think we did either," Wilson said. "My number one takeaway is, we have to keep everyone healthy and how can we build something so that we can all be healthy, especially our gunslinger. I don't think we responded the way we would have liked. If you asked everyone where we thought we would be at the end of the season after that injury, 1-0, and this was the answer, I think we all would have been not satisfied. He is great player and a great leader, but as far how we responded, we could have been better."

Wilson said he went to some dark places during the season, but he knows that the struggles will help him and the team in the long run.

"I think going to a place you never want to go again is valuable," Wilson said. "I have got to know myself a lot better and find that fire in you that tells you that you're the man and that you can do whatever you used to do, and I think those are all valuable things I have had to tap into this season. It is one of those things that in 10 years I will look back at when we are holding the Lombardi Trophy, I will be thankful that we did go through it."

Heading into the second offseason of his NFL career, Wilson hopes that GM Joe Douglas and his staff will work to perhaps bring in a receiver to complement No. 17 and standout RB Breece Hall and the rest of the Jets improved receiving corps. The No. 10 pick in the 2022 NFL Draft led the Jets in receiving yards and receptions with the next closest being more than 400 yards and 20 receptions behind.