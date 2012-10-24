GAMEDAY GUIDE: 10/28 Jets vs. Dolphins

The New York Jets host the Miami Dolphins in an important AFC East matchup this Sunday at 1 p.m. at MetLife Stadium. The game is presented by Toyota and features the Dennis Byrd Jersey Retirement Ceremony, annual kids' Trick-or-Treat Trail around the plaza, and yearly food drive benefiting the INN. Plus get your voices warmed up because our National Anthem will be performed by you, our 12th man! Be in your seats early for a celebrity Jets fan who will lead the stadium in the J-E-T-S chant.

Just remember: Get in early. Get LOUD. Get ready to be our 12th man and lead the Jets to victory!

Here are a few details that you should know:

■* *Sunday's game is the fifth regular-season home game. Please be sure to bring Dolphins Game 5 parking pass and tickets. Also, your ticket must have a barcode at the bottom.

■ Parking lots open at 8 a.m.

■ Will Call opens at 10 a.m. General Will Call is located at MetLife South Will Call and Suite Will Call is located to the right of General Will Call, at the trailer adjacent to the Club/Suite entrance lane.

■ Stadium gates open at 11 a.m.

■ As a reminder, for fans that park in Lots G, L and M, if you sit on the home side of the stadium, the most convenient way to enter the stadium is using the Bud Light Gate. To access that gate, you can use the walkway on the outside of the stadium that takes you from the Pepsi Gate to the Bud Light Gate. View Stadium Map.

■ Player warmups start at noon.

■ Please head to the gates by 12:15 p.m., to be in your seats for some exciting pregame action including a guest appearance by a celebrity Jets fan leading the stadium in the J-E-T-S chant, player introductions, and for the first time ever, the Jets are asking their fans to sing the National Anthem.

■ Kickoff is at 1 p.m.

If you have any questions on gameday, please call a Jets representative at 800-469-JETS (5387).

Dennis Byrd Jersey Retirement Ceremony

Byrd's career will be featured throughout the first half on the videoboards and at halftime we will officially retire his number 90 jersey during an emotional halftime ceremony that will feature some of Dennis' teammates from the 1992 Jets. Help us salute Dennis for his contributions on the field, his inspiration off the field and his unwavering commitment to the Jets. Although it was always understood, now we make it official: Dennis will be the last Jet to ever wear number 90, forever cementing his place in team history.

Help Fight Hunger

The New York Jets in conjunction with A-1 First Class Moving and Storage will hold its annual food drive to benefit the Interfaith Nutrition Network (INN). Fans are encouraged to bring non-perishable food donations (no glass items) that will be collected at all gates upon entering the stadium.

Fans First

Our goal every game is to ensure you have an enjoyable and unforgettable gameday experience as well as a safe one. We are always on the lookout to keep your gameday safe and tackle bad behavior but we can use your help! To report an issue anonymously on gameday, text the word JETSto78247or call the Jets Guest Services Hotline at 201-559-1515.

One Car, One Spot Parking Policy

Tailgating is an exciting ritual on gameday and is permitted provided guests tailgate in the same space occupied by their vehicle. Please be courteous to your fellow fans — open parking spaces should not be used for tailgating. This season MetLife Stadium and the Jets will be actively monitoring all lots with additional security and patrols in bright green vests enforcing the One Car, One Spot policy.

Official Jets App

Take your gameday to the next level and download the official Jets App on your mobile phone for free! Get special offers on gameday as well as replays, roster and stats plus maps of the stadium and ability to report an issue. Visit www.newyorkjets.com/app to download.

Ticket Exchange

When you sell tickets on NFL Ticket Exchange or forward them using Jets Account Manager, the original barcodes are canceled and new ones are issued immediately so there's only one set of valid tickets available at a time. If someone tries to get in using the original tickets with canceled barcodes, we'll flag your account and may suspend your selling and forwarding privileges while we investigate.

This is part of our aggressive efforts to protect season ticket holders and other Jets fans from ticket fraud and provide a great gameday experience. Please don't try to use your tickets or give them to friends or family after you've sold or forwarded them, and destroy them to make sure they don't get lost or stolen.

Remember: Once you sell or forward, shred 'em and forget 'em! For more information click here.

Take the Train to the Game

Whether you're coming from NYC, New Jersey, Rockland, Westchester, Long Island or even Connecticut, simply take transit to NYC Penn Station (transfer at Secaucus), Secaucus Junction or Hoboken Terminal. From these locations, connect to the Meadowlands Rail Line. The train station is located at the Train Gate, just steps from the stadium. Click here for more information.

There are three trains from NYC Penn Station in the first 15 minutes of each hour to Secaucus Junction. If you miss the trains in the first 15 minutes of the hour, the next train will typically not be available for 45 minutes, which is the start of the next hour. The Hoboken train runs about every 10 minutes to the stadium. PATH trains at 34th Street–Herald Square run about every 10 minutes from 10:30 a.m.-7 p.m., then about every 20 minutes in the evening.

Note that the NJ Transit Schedule is subject to change. For more information click here.

Take the Bus to the Game

Another popular option is the Coach USA Bus Service, which offers the No. 351 direct bus service from the Port Authority Bus Terminal to the MetLife Sports Complex for all Jets home games. The 351 bus service will begin at 10 a.m. and will continue to run until 1:30 p.m. from Gate 207. The 351 bus line will be operational for 30 minutes after the conclusion of the game. Dropoff and pickup at the stadium is located near Parking Lot K, same as the 2011 season. A roundtrip ticket costs $10 and a one-way ticket is $5 (exact change is required).

For more information click hereor call (800) 877-1888, Ext. 3.

Or park remotely

Need a place to park and don't have a season parking pass? Two popular independently run parking alternatives are Secaucus Park & Ride and Murray Hill Parkway. Secaucus Park and Ride is located at 675 New County Rd. at Seaview Drive in Secaucus and costs $20 on Sunday, $28 on weeknights and $165 for 8 game passes — park your car, then hop on the NJ Transit train. Or use Murray Hill Parkway's satellite parking, off of Paterson Plank Road and Union Avenue in East Rutherford. The parking lot opens four hours prior to kickoff and closes one hour after the game ends and costs $35/game, which includes parking and transportation. Tailgating is permitted. The bus drop-off/pickup location on the MetLife Sports Complex is located in Lot G near the Pepsi Gate. Click here for more information on both options.

WHAT'S HAPPENING IN THE PLAZA

Don't forget, if you ever have a question, concern or comment about anything related to your game experience, look for a member of METLIFE STADIUM GUEST SERVICES or NEW YORK JETS CUSTOMER SERVICE who can either assist you on the spot or help you find someone who can.

Leave plenty of time to get to the game and explore the Plaza, which opens at 11 a.m.

MetLife Central:Visit the reinvented MetLife Central on the West Side of the stadium located directly inside the new MetLife Gate. Before heading to the stadium, visit metlifecentral.com and sign up for the MetLife Countdown Card or simply download the MetLife Pocket Pass app for Android and iPhone. If you forget to download before coming to the stadium, no worries, just pick up your card on site. With the MetLife Countdown Card or Pocket Pass, you will have an all-access pass to MetLife Central on gameday! Test your football skills on The Turf, win once-in-a-lifetime prizes, meet Jets alumni, high-five Snoopy and more!

Kids and adults, don't forget to wear your Halloween costume to the game! Stop by the MetLife stage at 12 noon for a Halloween costume contest. The winner will receive on-field access during Jets player introductions. Be sure to visit MetLife Central so you don't miss out on all these exciting experiences!

Verizon Corner: Visit the Verizon Studio located on the 100 level concourse in the Verizon Cornerstone to experience the latest devices and technology from Verizon. Enter for a chance to win amazing Jets prizes and don't forget to follow the Jets with FiOS Internet and NFL Mobile. Only from Verizon!

Bud Light: Come listen to great music by the band* A True Story *from 11 a.m.—1 p.m. at the Bud Light stage.

Halloween Trick-or-Treat Trail: All kids will be handed a Trick-or-Treat map upon entering the stadium. Follow the map to find our candy stations placed around the plaza. Pick up your Trick-or-Treat bag at the MetLife and Verizon Gates or at one of the candy stations. All children must be accompanied by an adult.

-View Trick or Treat Map

Flight Crew: Check out the Flight Crew Cheerleaders from 11:30 a.m.-12:15 p.m. at the Bud Light Beer Garden, the Toyota vehicle display near the MetLife Central Plaza on the west side of stadium, the Kumho Tires truck outside the Verizon Gate, and the ESPN New York 98.7 FM radio tent outside the West VIP club entrance and see the Show Team perform at the Verizon stage. Also, be sure to stop by the Jets Shop Flagship Store to pick up the 2013 Jets Flight Crew Calendar and have it signed by members of the Flight Crew!

Broadcasting: Come listen to the ESPN New York 98.7 FM pregame radio show with Don LaGreca and Greg Buttle beginning at 11 a.m. at the stage located between the MetLife and Verizon Gates.

Jets Gear: Get the all new Nike jerseys and New Era caps at the Jets Shop Flagship Store adjacent to MetLife Central. The Jets Shop Item of the Week is $10 off all Nike Adult Game Jerseys, Players or Custom.

Food Truck City: Visit Food Truck City located inside the plaza between the Verizon and SAP/Train Gates. Check out a variety of foods from Mexicue and Nuchas Empanadas.

Home Food Advantage: This week's Home Food Advantage Item of the Week is candy, originally $4.75, Sunday $4.

Toyota: Check out the Toyota vehicle displays on the plaza around the stadium for information on the vehicles displayed and opportunities for free merchandise. Don't miss the Flight Crew Cheerleaders from 11:30 a.m.-12:15 p.m. at the display near the MetLife Central Plaza on the west side of the stadium. Toyota is the official vehicle of the New York Jets.

MasterCard: Calling all MasterCard cardholders. Take advantage of the MasterCard Meal Deal at all Jets home games this year. Use your MasterCard at any Franks stands to buy one hot dog and a bag of Lay's chips and receive a free souvenir cup of any Pepsi product. Use your New York Jets Debit MasterCard® from Chase at the Jets Shop Flagship Store and get 15% off. Visit a local Chase branch to get your New York Jets Debit Card.

Lexus: See the latest vehicles from Lexus, located on the plaza in front of the West VIP lobby, and learn more about the official luxury vehicle of the New York Jets. While checking out the vehicles visit with a Lexus representative and ask how you could win two Lexus Club tickets AND two pregame sidelines passes to the next Jets home game!

Super Bowl XLVIII: Look for Super Bowl Host Committee members in the parking lots who will be searching for volunteers for when MetLife Stadium hosts the 2014 Super Bowl! To read more on the big game, visit nynjsuperbowl.com.

Tailgaters: Grill out with Weber/Lobel's as they make sandwiches to your liking near the Verizon Gate.

Tables & Chairs: Take a seat and enjoy the plaza with the green-colored tables and chairs scattered around.

Premio: Visit their trailer on the island between the MetLife and Verizon gates for some free sampling of Premio's quality sausages.

The Record: Be sure to visit The Record tent in Parking Lot F to purchase your Sunday paper and receive a collectable Jets player poster. This week's player on the poster is Bart Scott.

Kumho Tires: Come check out the Kumho Tires outside the gates in between the MetLife and Verizon Gates for fun games and great giveaways.

NRG:Stop by the NRG Gazebo located outside the MetLife Gate between Parking Lots E & F to learn more about NRG. Those who sign up for NRG services will receive a free Jets gift! NRG is the official energy provider of the New York Jets.