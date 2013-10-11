Gameday Girl Ashley G.'s Long, Rewarding Journey

Oct 11, 2013 at 02:06 AM
131010-ashley-g.jpg

How Ashley G., this week's Gameday Girl, ended up as a New York Jets Flight Crew Cheerleader is a roundabout story.

As a graduate student at Montclair State University, she suffered a serious injury and had to take a medical leave of absence.

No longer attending school, Ashley's parents wanted her to return home to Baltic, CT, but she had grown fond of the New York City suburbs and didn't want to leave the area.

"I couldn't move back to Connecticut. I had to stay here," she said. "It's not that I don't love to *visit *Connecticut, I just knew that I wanted to be near the city."

Desperately looking for a reason to stick around the North Jersey area, Ashley went to Google and searched for the Flight Crew audition schedule. She had choreographed a dance for a college friend trying out the year before, and as her friend moved through the different rounds of cuts, Ashley felt more and more confident in her own ability to make it onto the team.

Luck was on her side. It wasn't too late to try out. In fact, the auditions were the very next day.

She took a picture of herself in her bedroom to use as a headshot ("It was so unprofessional," she recalled), filled out an application, and eventually danced her way onto the team.

"It was almost better that the deadline was then and there," she said. "It didn't allow me to think about things too much and possibly convince myself not to try out."

View: Ashley G. Photo Gallery

Making the team was very surreal, she said. As a dancer from the time she was 3, with two older sisters who danced, a mother who taught dance classes, and even a grandmother who danced, Ashley had found a way to turn her passion — and a family hobby — into a job.

Her first year as a cheerleader, Ashley received a casting call from director Denise Garvey for the inaugural swimsuit calendar. "I almost hung up the phone," she said. "I remember saying 'This is Ashley, you know that, right?' "

It was no mistake. She made it into the calendar that year, and in three of the four years since.

Last year, the Flight Crew established its Show Team, which consists of 13 cheerleaders who dance in different areas of the stadium before each game and at various events, such as the Jets Kickoff Luncheon and the upcoming New York City Wine and Food Festival.

"I love it because we get to showcase a variety of different styles of dance," she said. "It's more technical, more intricate, and more personable being on stage."

With a background in hip-hop dancing, Ashley assisted with some of the Show Team's choreography to "help make us funky."

Now a fifth-year veteran, she's proud to call herself a Flight Crew Cheerleader and thankful for the core values she encompasses as a result of being with the squad.

"I started on the team at the age of 21," she said, "so it's truly molded me into the woman I am today."

When she someday moves on from her life as a Jets cheerleader, she'll likely go back to graduate school and become a counselor.

In the meantime, her advice to others: "Don't let anything be just a dream. You have to make the first move and turn it into reality."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

2021 Jets Flight Crew Roster Announced

Jets Flight Crew Will Be Returning for a 15th Season in 2021

news

Flight Crew 10-Year Anniversary Special

Look Back at the History of the Jets Cheerleaders

news

Celebrating 10 Years of the Jets Flight Crew

Honoring the New York Jets Cheerleaders on the 10-Year Anniversary of the Squad

news

Erin Henderson Returns to the Jets D

No. 58 Came On Down the Stretch Last Year & Re-Signs with Green & White for His 8th NFL Season

news

Flight Crew: Spring Is Here

The Jets' Cheerleaders Celebrate the 2015 Season, St. Patrick's Day & Birthdays

news

Flight Crew: Looking at Our Offseason

From NYC to Honolulu, the Jets' Cheerleaders Have Been on the Move

news

@JetsFlightCrew Auditions Recap

news

Jets Flight Crew How to: Improve Your Workout

news

TARA: A Life-Changing Journey Toward 'Yes'

news

Jets Flight Crew Audition Tips: Hair

news

BRIE: For Auditions, Be the Best You Can Be

news

ASHLEY S.: The Importance of Prep Classes

Advertising